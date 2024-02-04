Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) congratulated its General Internal Auditor Manal Adnan Al-Rubaian for being awarded a distinguished ranking in the list of the top “500 Most Influential Women in Islamic Business and Finance” for the year 2023, a recognition by the global institution Cambridge IFA. Al-Rubaian was ranked for four consecutive years (2020 – 2023) in this list.

The ranking was unveiled as part of the WOMANi Report 2023, where Al-Rubaian secured a prominent position on the top 500 list, distinguishing herself among some of the leading female figures and entrepreneurs in the Islamic financial sector. Additionally, Al-Rubaian holds the distinction of being the first woman to hold the position of a board member of the Kuwait Internal Auditors Association.

Expressing her delight, Al-Rubaian said: “Receiving this honorable ranking for four consecutive years and being the only Kuwaiti woman to enter the list of the most influential businesswomen in the Islamic financial industry is a badge of honor, attained thanks to the continuous support of KIB’s management and the effort the Bank devotes to developing its competencies and cadres to raise the level of their performance.” She affirmed that KIB regards its employees as an important investment and a top priority, contributing to its path toward a more prosperous future.

It serves to note that the WOMANi Awards, organized by Cambridge IFA, is an annual congregation of influential women, igniting vital dialogues concerning challenges and prospects that impact women within and beyond the professional sphere. Meanwhile, Cambridge IFA is an Islamic financial services intelligence house specializing in Islamic finance advocacy, intelligence, consultancy, and advisory services.

It is also worth noting that KIB is continually committed to supporting its employees and investing in enhancing their skills and capabilities, especially women. The Bank focuses on empowering its female staff and providing opportunities to help them reach leadership positions.

