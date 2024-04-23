Manama, Bahrain: The Board of Directors of stc Bahrain has announced the appointment of Eng. Khalid bin Baijan Al Osaimi as the new CEO of stc Bahrain, effective April 28, 2024, succeeding Eng. Nezar Banabeela.

Commenting on the new leadership appointment at stc Bahrain, Eng. Moaeed Alsaloom, Chairman of the Board of Directors of stc Bahrain expressed his confidence in the appointment of Eng. Khalid Al-Osaimi as one of the business leaders who has witnessed transformation of the region’s telecommunications sector for more than 22 years. His extensive experience and knowledge of the telecommunications industry and the evolving digital transformation landscape will contribute significantly in driving forward stc Bahrain’s digital-champion strategic growth while enabling the enterprise and business sector to adapt to digital transformation by leveraging stc Bahrain’s innovative digital services.

In his tenure of more than 20 years with the stc Group, Eng. Khalid Al-Osaimi has held several leadership positions which includes Technology, Mobile, carriers and Wholesale. Recently, he was the Vice President of Marketing for the Wholesale business at Mobily since 2022.

Amongst his academic accomplishments, Eng. Al-Osaimi holds a Bachelor’s degree in computer science and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from King Saud University in Riyadh.

The Board of Directors of stc Bahrain extend their gratitude to the outgoing CEO, Eng. Nezar Banabeela for his leadership and contribution over the past years and wish him success in his new role in the stc Group as Head of Special Projects.

The appointment of the new stc Bahrain CEO is in line with the stc Group’s strategic vision to solidify its positioning in regional telecommunications landscape by bringing in business leaders with distinguished expertise in the Communications and Information Technology industry.

