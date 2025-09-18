Jeddah – Forbes has announced its annual list of the Middle East’s Most Influential Sustainability Leaders for 2025, ranking Mr. Khaled Ahmed Sharbatly, CEO of Desert Technologies Group, fifth in the renewable energy sector.

Sharbatly’s inclusion on the list highlights his significant achievements in advancing the sustainability agenda across the region and promoting clean energy. Through his leadership at Desert Technologies—Saudi Arabia’s leading company in renewable energy and industrial technology, and a proud member of the “Made in Saudi” program—he has played a pivotal role in supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives.

Khaled Sharbatly joined Desert Technologies in 2018 following the company’s acquisition of his firm “Icons Shared Energy” and was appointed Group CEO in 2023. In addition to his executive role, he serves as an Investment Advisor at Al-Nahla Group, Chairman of the National Committee for Entrepreneurship at the Federation of Saudi Chambers, and a Board Member of the Jeddah Chamber. His recognition by Forbes underscores his vital contribution to driving renewable energy and sustainability efforts, while reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional and global hub in this critical sector.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Saudi Arabia, Desert Technologies has expanded its operations to more than twenty-five countries worldwide. Among its recent milestones is the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Genesis Energy during the 27th African Energy Forum in June 2025. This partnership aims to expand solar PV systems and battery storage solutions across Sub-Saharan Africa, addressing the energy needs of more than six hundred million people without access to electricity.