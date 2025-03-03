Riyadh: Dr. Jackie Ying, Executive Director of Research & Innovation at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has been recognized in the Forbes 50 Over 50 Global 2025 list. This prestigious recognition celebrates influential women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and global impact in their fields.

Dr. Ying is widely regarded as a pioneering scientist in nanoscience, biomedical engineering, and translational medicine. With over 400 research papers and 200 patents, her work has transformed precision medicine, drug delivery, regenerative medicine, and diagnostic technologies, shaping the future of global healthcare.

At KFSHRC, Dr. Ying is leading novel advancements in AI-powered diagnostics, personalized medicine, and translational research. Her visionary leadership pushes KFSHRC’s global leadership in research further. Beyond her scientific breakthroughs, Dr. Ying serves as a role model for women in STEM, advocating for inclusivity and scientific empowerment.

The Forbes 50 Over 50 Global 2025 list celebrates individuals whose impact transcends borders. Dr. Ying’s pioneering efforts place her among the world’s most influential scientific leaders, reinforcing KFSHRC’s dedication to fostering global research talent and driving healthcare innovation.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year and recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa.