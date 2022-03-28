Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The team at The Destination of Exceptional Taste continues to celebrate extraordinary talent and achieve success with their recent round of management hires and promotions. JW Marriott Marquis Dubai is proud to announce the onboarding of Etienne Els as the Director of Food & Beverage and Miguel Huelamo Estrada as Executive Chef. The 5-star hotel brand has also promoted Sajan Pallipurath to Director of Rooms and Valerie Wade to Multi-Property Director of Sales and Marketing, who is now overseeing four well-established and recognized 5-star hotels in the United Arab Emirates.

These promotions and additions to the top leadership team are a continuation of leadership development that started with Moritz Neumann’s promotion to Director of Culinary and Nick Patmore’s appointment to the role of Hotel Manager towards the end of 2021. The senior team at the 5-star luxury hotel brand has a keen eye for talent that has led to establishing a stellar leadership team.

Etienne is charged with elevating the hotel’s Food & Beverage offering and positioning, while overseeing other operating departments in tandem. He is known for his adept skilfulness when it comes to increasing revenue margins, and solidifying the hotel’s brand identity. He will also lead F&B’s overall direction while working closely with the marketing and operation steam in creating new and innovative offerings -to further establish the hotel on the market as The Destination of Exceptional Taste.

Sajan Pallipurath, the recently appointed Director of Rooms, is a driven and result-oriented hotelier with nineteen years of-international experience in hospitality management. He has a proven track record of creating and training high-performing teams and brings unparalleled leadership, cost containment and continually ensuring the highest service standards at the hotel. Sajan consistently achieves operational excellence which results in overall cost reductions and higher efficiency. He has been with Marriott for over a decade. His recent promotion to the pivotal position of Director of Rooms within the 5-star luxury property comes as a natural progression from his previous role as Front Office Manager and is a result of his exemplary performance and success at driving results for the hotel.

Miguel Estrada recently joined the team as Executive Chef. In his new role he will oversee the hotel’s 15 award-winning restaurants, lounges and bars and lead a team of 300 talented chefs. Having led top restaurants and kitchens in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Shanghai, London, and Miami, Miguel is perfectly equipped to elevate the experience of guests in Dubai’s JW Marriott Marquis.

Valerie Wade, in her role as the Multi-Property Director of Sales and Marketing whose remit has been increased to include four 5-star properties, now oversees JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Al Maha, A Luxury Collection, Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, and Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort in Fujairah. Valerie is a seasoned marketing and sales professional and an exemplary leader known for building engaged and high-performing teams. She is widely recognized within the hospitality industry for her tenacity, resilience, and leadership.

As a testimony to the efforts of the team, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai has been the recipient of more than 15 industry awards and recognitions in 2021 and is looking forward to an exciting year with Celebrity Chef Series Restaurant Month in May 2022 and much more.

