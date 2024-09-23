Dubai, UAE – September 23, 2024: Kekst CNC, a global strategic communications boutique, has announced the appointment of John Rynehart as Director and Head of the UAE, further strengthening its presence in the Middle East.

John will oversee operations in the UAE, spearheading growth in one of Kekst CNC’s fastest-growing markets globally.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to our business and eagerly anticipate the contributions he will bring to our leadership team,” said Ben Curson, Partner and Head of the Middle East.

“John joins us at a pivotal moment as we continue to expand our unique positioning and presence in the region. His exceptional leadership skills, strategic thinking and deep understanding of the evolving and ever-changing Middle East market will be invaluable. We are confident he will play a key role in propelling our business to new heights.”

Kekst CNC recently announced the opening of its office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, led by experienced Saudi communications consultant Robert Hanvik.

With 20 years of experience in journalism, strategic communications, public relations, marketing and leadership, John brings a proven track record of delivering creative solutions for a diverse range of clients. His expertise spans multiple sectors including health, education, energy, defense and aviation.

“Kekst CNC’s excellence in delivering strategic foresight, quality assurance and innovation, along with its use of emerging technologies, aligns perfectly with my dedication for helping clients navigate multifaceted challenges and business-critical issues,” said John Rynehart, Director and Head of the UAE. “I look forward to working with this impressive team and contributing to the firm’s continued success.”

Prior to joining Kekst CNC, John held senior leadership positions at independent agencies Seven Media and Four Agency Worldwide, where he led teams and major initiatives in corporate communications, crisis management, and integrated communications strategy.

As Head of the UAE, John will be responsible for overseeing business development, providing senior-level client counsel, and team leadership, ensuring Kekst CNC continues to deliver best-in-class consultancy services that drives measurable impact for its diverse international client portfolio.

Kekst CNC is a global communications agency with 14 offices around the world, focused on corporate actions, special situations and strategic decision making, with strong expertise in advising businesses in the Middle East during times of growth, transformation and reputation protection.

-Ends-

About Kekst CNC

Kekst CNC is a global strategic communications boutique that specializes in protecting and enhancing reputations. From 14 locations around the globe, our team of 300 professionals provides expert communications counsel, informed by judgment, insights and data-led analysis. We apply our communications expertise across high-stakes corporate, financial, and political matters, helping businesses communicate effectively through periods of disruption, transformation and growth. Kekst CNC is part of the worldwide Publicis Groupe. For more information, visit www.kekstcnc.com.

Media contact

Maram El Hendy, Senior Consultant, Kekst CNC

E: maram.elhendy@kekstcnc.com