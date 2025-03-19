Dubai, United Arab Emirates: JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, the world’s tallest five-star hotel, is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished leaders across its marketing, recreation, and events departments. Karin Cohen has been named Multi-Property Director of Marketing, Liliane Vargas joins as Director of Recreation & Lifestyle, and Elie George Zgheib steps into the role of Director of Events Planning & Operations.

With these strategic appointments, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai reaffirms its commitment to innovation, guest-centric service, and operational excellence. Each of these accomplished industry leaders brings a wealth of expertise and vision to their roles, further strengthening the hotel’s reputation for exceptional hospitality, luxury experiences, and world-class events. As the hotel continues to set new benchmarks in Dubai’s luxury and business landscape, the leadership of Cohen, Vargas, and Zgheib will be instrumental in driving its continued success.

Karin Cohen – Multi-Property Director of Marketing

An award-winning marketing strategist, Karin Cohen joins JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai with nearly two decades of experience in hospitality marketing, branding, and communications across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the USA.

In her new role, Cohen will lead marketing and communications efforts for JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai; Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites; Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai; and Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah, where she will oversee brand positioning, digital strategy, PR, and guest engagement initiatives. She previously served as Multi-Property Director of Marketing & PR for the Marriott Al Jaddaf cluster, where she managed marketing strategies for three properties. Recognized for her contributions to the industry, she was featured on the Marketing Power List 2024 by Hotelier Middle East.

Cohen brings with her a wealth of experience, having launched 13 F&B concepts worldwide, collaborating with Michelin-starred chefs, world-renowned design firms, and top-ranking bartenders from The World’s 50 Best Bars. She previously worked as Global Brand Director for celebrity chef David Myers, spearheading F&B concept launches in Doha, New Delhi, Abu Dhabi, and Miami. She also played a key role in shaping Dubai’s hospitality scene with Solutions Leisure, where she established the group’s creative communications department and led the launch of Asia Asia and Q43.

Originally from Sweden, Cohen has lived and worked in Spain, the UK, Seychelles, and Dubai, where she has been based since 2011. Her deep industry knowledge and creative approach will drive innovative marketing strategies that enhance the visibility of JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai and its portfolio of luxury experiences.

Liliane Vargas – Director of Recreation & Lifestyle

A visionary leader in wellness and fitness, Liliane Vargas brings over 20 years of global experience in multi-site operations, innovative programming, and guest experience enhancement. As Director of Recreation & Lifestyle, Vargas will oversee the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai’s wellness, fitness, and lifestyle offerings, introducing cutting-edge wellness programs, driving guest engagement, and elevating recreational experiences. Her focus will be on delivering world-class fitness and wellness experiences tailored to the evolving needs of guests.

Vargas previously worked as Head of Group Exercise & Signature Program Manager/Regional Fitness Manager at Fitness First Middle East, where she spearheaded innovative fitness concepts and managed multi-site operations. Her international expertise spans leadership roles at FitnGlam, Taimly Fitness Oman, The Wellness Center Oman, and Pilot Fitness China, as well as owning and managing Brazil Fitness Studio in Malaysia.

With her deep industry expertise, dynamic leadership, and passion for wellness, Vargas is set to redefine recreation and fitness at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai.

Elie George Zgheib – Director of Events Planning & Operations

A seasoned hospitality professional, Elie George Zgheib brings more than 20 years of experience in luxury event planning and operations to JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai. As Director of Events Planning & Operations, Zgheib will be responsible for overseeing and enhancing event operations at the hotel, ensuring seamless execution of corporate conferences, large-scale gatherings, and exclusive social celebrations. His expertise in strategic planning, revenue growth, and delivering exceptional guest experiences will further solidify JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai’s reputation as the go-to destination for world-class events in the region.

Zgheib previously served as Director of Sales – Groups & Events at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, leading business development for large-scale events and corporate groups. His impressive career also includes leadership roles as Multi-Property Director of Event Innovation at Le Royal Méridien Doha & Palais Vendôme, Director of Event Management at One&Only Royal Mirage, and Director of Event Planning at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in curating high-profile events, developing business strategies, and enhancing guest experiences.

With his extensive industry expertise and commitment to operational excellence, Zgheib will elevate the events offering at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, further enhancing its status as a premier venue for luxury conferences, exhibitions, and celebrations.

