Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Gold Refinery today announced the appointment of Jonathan D. Cordero as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Cordero joins the company from mining giant Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), where he served as Head of Corporate Development, overseeing regional expansion programs and strategic innovation initiatives.

Jonathan brings with him over a decade of experience in the global mining sector, with a strong track record in driving operational excellence, corporate growth, and technological innovation. His expertise in sustainable mining practices and corporate development is set to position Saudi Gold Refinery as a leader in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving mining industry. His appointment underscores the company's commitment to expansion and growth, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives of diversification and leadership in key industrial sectors.

Commenting on his appointment, Jonathan said: "I am truly honored to join Saudi Gold Refinery at such a pivotal time. The company has a tremendous legacy, and I am excited to build on the solid foundation laid by my predecessors.

Saudi Arabia is entering a new era in mining, and I look forward to working with our exceptional team to drive innovation, sustainability, and growth, while contributing to the country’s economic transformation."

Sheikh Suliman Alothaim, Chairman of Saudi Gold Refinery, also welcomed Jonathan to the team, saying: "We are delighted to have Jonathan on board. His impressive background, particularly his achievements in regional expansions, exploration and company building, will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our position in the market. His experience aligns perfectly with our strategic vision of innovation and leadership, and I am confident that under his leadership, Saudi Gold Refinery will achieve new heights."

Jonathan D. Cordero’s appointment marks a new chapter for Saudi Gold Refinery as it continues to grow its portfolio and modernize its operations in line with international best practices. His leadership will further enhance the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, positioning Saudi Gold Refinery as a key player in both the local and global gold markets.

ABOUT SAUDI GOLD

Saudi Gold Refinery is a leading player in Saudi Arabia’s gold industry, and the first fully integrated private company to host mining, exploration and technical services including drone based geophysics, drilling and an independently managed lab under one roof. With operating mines, two projects in feasibility, 10 projects in exploration and further 150 licenses in application, the company is set to be the next major gold miner. The company is committed to excellence in gold exploration, refining, and processing, contributing to the Kingdom’s broader goals of economic diversification under Vision 2030.

For further information, please contact: media@sgr-sa.com