Dubai, UAE: JLL, a leading professional services firm specialized in real estate, investment management, and development consultancy services, today announced Sean Doherty as the Head of Program and Project Management for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

In his new role, Sean will lead a 250-strong team delivering complex projects and major schemes in the region. Taking on the responsibility from Alan Baker, who is retiring, Sean will be based in KSA, managing day-to-day operations and continuing to grow the project and program management business across MEA while ensuring excellence in project delivery and workforce performance optimization.

Welcoming Sean to the team, Ben Jackson, Head of Project & Development Services for the Middle East & Africa, JLL, said, “Today’s clients are seeking resilient strategies to enhance the long-term value of their real estate assets. As their project delivery partner, we have been leveraging our market intelligence, digital technology and solution-focused approach to provide that. With Sean’s wealth of experience and strategic thinking, we are highly confident that he will help our clients achieve greater value across each stage of their project while shaping the future of real estate.”

“We would also like to thank Alan Baker for his leadership, dedication and outstanding contribution over the last seven years towards our business' strong performance and excellent growth. We wish him well in his retirement,” added Ben.

“I am delighted to be appointed to the role of Head of Project and Program Management MEA with the opportunity of building on the strong foundations of the business with our dedicated team and continuing to deliver long-term value and partnerships with our clients. I want to thank Alan for a smooth transition and his achievements at JLL,” said Sean Doherty, Head of Program & Project Management MEA, JLL.

Formerly Portfolio and Operations Director at WSP Middle East, Sean has over 25 years of experience delivering and leading a wide range of notable programs and projects for both public and private sector clients across Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. Regionally, this includes work for The Red Sea Development Company, Diriyah Gate, Saudi Entertainment Ventures, NEOM, MISK and Kuwait Civil Aviation (DGCA) among many others.

JLL’s Project & Development Services across the Middle East & Africa has more than 500 consultants delivering projects across the region with a capital value under management of $30 billion, offering development management, project management, PMO, cost management, fit-out and workplace design, engineering design and sustainability, HSE, digital solutions and digital twin.

