Responsible for advancing Cigna’s Domestic Health and Health Services portfolio in all international markets outside of the US

DUBAI, UAE: As part of its commitment to support its global growth, Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), a global health services company, has announced that Jerome Droesch will take over as the Chief Executive Officer of Domestic Health and Health Services for all of Cigna International Markets business outside of the United States of America.

Jerome’s expanded role put him at the helm for advancing Cigna’s portfolio across global markets, including strategic markets such as UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, Spain and Australia among others. Within his new remit, Jerome will focus on leading the Domestic Health and Health Services business for the company. Jerome was earlier the CEO of Cigna for the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia regions. In addition to his expanded remit, Jerome also leads Cigna’s International Market’s Strategy, Innovation, and the Data & Analytics functions.

The move reinforces Cigna’s strategic plans to grow its operations as the premier provider of both health and wellness insurance services to individuals, groups and government entities across key markets.

Jerome continues to be the Board Member for Cigna’s operations in India, Turkey and Australia, and Chairman of Cigna Insurance Management Services Board in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Under Jerome’s leadership, Cigna’s Middle East business has strengthened its position as innovative industry leader, expanded its footprint across the region, introduced new products and services to cater to a wider market segment and support its partners, while consistently maintaining a double-digit growth.

In his comments on the appointment, Jerome said: “As we look ahead to expand our portfolio and presence across the globe, I am humbled and honoured to take up additional responsibility at Cigna International Markets to grow our Domestic Health and Health Services business. Our mandate is to provide comprehensive health and wellbeing support to individuals and organizations worldwide by making healthcare simple, affordable and predictable.”

Jerome’s career spans over 30 years in the insurance industry.