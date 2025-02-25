DUBAI, UAE - 25hours Hotel One Central is delighted to announce the appointment of James Berry as the new General Manager. With nearly three decades of experience at esteemed hospitality brands such as Accor, Marriott International, and Radisson Hotel Group, almost twenty of which as General Manager, he brings a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of hotel management to his new role.

Originally from the UK, James grew up in the heart of the Midlands, just an hour North of London. His passion for the hospitality industry led him to pursue a career in the field, where he began as a waiter after completing his education. Through hard work and dedication, James quickly advanced, climbing the ranks to become a General Manager at the age of 29. His remarkable ability to foster exceptional employee engagement, improve guest satisfaction, and elevate hotel performance has been a cornerstone of this success.

A lifelong rugby enthusiast, James has built a successful career as both a player and coach. Now coaching in Dubai, he shares his expertise and passion for the sport with others. At 47, he remains committed to making a positive impact within the community, furthering his dedication to both rugby and social responsibility. Having completed four marathons, the Brit raised over 25,000 euros for children’s charities, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to making a positive impact.

“I am thrilled to join 25hours Hotels,” said James Berry. “This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a brand that thrives on originality and bold ideas. I look forward to collaborating with the team to build on the hotel’s success and craft unforgettable experiences for our guests in the heart of Dubai’s dynamic business and cultural hub.”

Tolga Lacin, Chief Operating Officer – Ennismore Lifestyle Collective, shared his enthusiasm regarding the appointment: "I am pleased to announce the appointment of James Berry as the new General Manager of 25hours Hotel One Central. Known for its vibrant, playful, and unconventional approach to hospitality, 25hours celebrates individuality and creativity, offering guests unique experiences rooted in local culture and storytelling. With his extensive experience and proven leadership in the hospitality industry, James is well-suited to enhance and expand the brand’s dynamic spirit. His strategic vision and dedication to delivering exceptional, personalized guest experiences will be invaluable as we continue to push boundaries and innovate. I am confident that James will build on our strong foundation and lead 25hours to new heights of success.”

25hours Hotel One Central, the biggest 25hours Hotel in the world and the brand’s first property in the Middle East, boasts 434 uniquely designed rooms that embody the dynamic spirit of Dubai. Over 200 international artists have contributed to crafting this remarkable space, blending art, culture, and offering guests a unique experience that celebrates both local heritage and global influences. With new leadership at the forefront, the hotel is dedicated to enhancing its offerings and strengthening its position as one of Dubai’s premier lifestyle destinations.

James Berry’s appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Ennismore in the region, as the company continues to expand its global portfolio of lifestyle hotels. With his extensive experience in hotel operations and guest service excellence, James will play a pivotal role in delivering on the brand’s promise of creating exceptional experiences for both travelers and locals alike.

About 25hours Hotels

25hours Hotels is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding.

Christoph Hoffmann, Kai Hollmann, Ardi Goldman and Stephan Gerhard were the founders and creative minds behind the 25hours brand, that was built from 2005 and today operates 17 hotels in prime European destinations like Hamburg, Berlin, Paris, Copenhagen and Florence as well as in the international metropolises of Jakarta and Dubai. 25hours is a smart, culturally resonant hotel idea characterized by provocative urban locations, irreverent yet functional aesthetic, and the romantic nostalgia of grand hotels. The brand focuses on individuality, authenticity and personality and, under the motto "If you know one, you know none", designs each of its hotels with different designers and unique style. Sydney, Trieste, Trojena and Porto are among the future destinations.