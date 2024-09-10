IQ-EQ, a global leader in investor services, has appointed Joe Ives as Commercial Director for the UAE. Starting his career in the UK police service, Joe has become a trusted expert in financial and corporate services across the Middle East with a proven track record in driving revenue growth, fostering strategic relationships and delivering exceptional value for clients.

Over the past ten years, his work in global corporate and financial services has been dedicated to supporting investors and international firms with their expansion into the Middle East, with a particular focus on the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Joe is a qualified Trust and Estate Practitioner and has held senior business development, operational and strategy positions with several global financial services firms where he was instrumental in expanding market presence and enhancing service offerings.

In his new role, Joe will be responsible for driving IQ-EQ’s commercial strategy, growth plans, and go-to-market approach in the UAE. He’ll also oversee the origination, development, management, and delivery of profitable business, focusing on achieving key financial and non-financial performance indicators.

Joe will work closely with key introducers, manage the direct sales pipeline, and lead the profitable growth of IQ-EQ’s UAE business and franchise. Additionally, he’ll develop and implement a comprehensive marketing strategy across IQ-EQ’s three main business segments: Funds and Asset Managers, Private & Institutional Asset Owners, and Debt, Capital Markets and Corporates.

Commenting on his new role, Joe said: "I am excited to join IQ-EQ at such a pivotal time for the UAE market. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working closely with the team to drive growth, deliver exceptional client service, and enhance our market presence."

Joe's passion lies in building relationships and helping clients navigate regional complexities whilst ensuring the solutions provided are tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. His passion for strategic development, balanced risk management, and team leadership will be invaluable as IQ-EQ continues to grow its presence in the UAE.

Tariq Nakhooda, Country Head of IQ-EQ in the UAE, said:“Joe’s diverse global experience in both the private and public sectors, combined with his expertise in ADGM and DIFC related regulatory compliance matters, corporate governance, and strategic business planning, make him a valuable addition to IQ-EQ. I look forward to Joe’s contribution to our growing team and expanding business”.