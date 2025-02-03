RIYADH: Kirkland & Ellis is excited to announce that investment funds lawyer, Nabil Abou-Charaf, will join the Firm as a partner.

“Nabil is a rising star in the funds world, with solid experience advising private and institutional investors with their investments in private equity funds and other investment vehicles,” said Kamran Bajwa, Founding Partner and General Manager of Kirkland’s Riyadh office and regional headquarters. “He will be a great addition to our growing team and platform in Riyadh and key to our goal of establishing Kirkland’s leading investment funds practice in the Middle East.”

Mr Abou-Charaf’s practice includes advising on a variety of domestic and international business transactions and arrangements including fund formation and investments, mergers and acquisitions, co-investments, joint ventures and corporate governance matters.

“We’re excited to expand our investment funds practice to the Middle East with the addition of an exceptionally talented lawyer like Nabil,” said Erica Berthou, Kirkland Executive Committee member and a partner in the Firm’s investment funds practice. “As the largest, most active investment funds practice in the world, we proactively advise our clients on key considerations and, like the private equity community, we are investing in the continued opportunity in the Middle East.”

Fluent in Arabic, English and French, Mr. Abou-Charaf holds degrees from Saint Joseph University and Columbia Law School and is admitted to practice in Beirut and New York. Prior to joining Kirkland, he worked at Morgan Lewis.

Kirkland is a global leader in providing sophisticated advice to investment fund sponsors, institutional investors and other market participants in the alternative investment fund space. With more than 600 dedicated investment funds attorneys, the Firm’s globally integrated investment funds team advises on private fund formation, liquidity solutions, investment management and regulatory matters, as well as strategic advisory services. Since January 2019, Kirkland has advised more than 1,900 funds closed and in process with total capital commitments in excess of $2.17 trillion.

