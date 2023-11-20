SINGAPORE: InCred Global Wealth Pte Ltd., the independent Wealth Advisory firm and Multi-Family Office announced today that industry veteran, Arjun Badhwar, will join as Vice Chairman.

Arjun has over 28 years industry experience with Standard Chartered, UBS, JP Morgan and most recently Deutsche Bank where he was Deputy Head for the Global South Asia business overseeing teams in Singapore and Dubai. In his role as Vice Chairman, Arjun will focus on bolstering InCred Global Wealth’s UHNI and Family Office franchise across South-East Asia, Middle East and the United Kingdom.

InCred Global Wealth has witnessed robust growth across its offices in Dubai, Singapore and London since its inception two years ago. Clients have endorsed the firm’s product innovation and superior client-centric approach, helping InCred Global Wealth reach the USD 1 billion AUM mark in a remarkably short timeframe.

Bhupinder Singh, Founder of InCred Global Wealth said; “We are delighted to have Arjun join our global wealth business at an exciting time when we are experiencing significant traction with our global client base. I fully expect our differentiated product platform and client-centric approach, coupled with Arjun’s deep connections and invaluable experience across the global Indian UHNI community, to deliver an outstanding client experience and help InCred Global Wealth reach its next milestone of USD 5 billion AUM.”

Arjun Badhwar, Vice Chairman, InCred Global Wealth said; “The InCred franchise is amongst the fastest growing first generation financial services firms with a global footprint, full range of products and services, and an ambitious high quality management team. I look forward to driving InCred’s UHNI and family office proposition globally by serving the wealth needs of the global Indian diaspora.”

About InCred Global Wealth

InCred Global Wealth is a leading Independent Wealth Management firm represented by 3 entities founded by Bhupinder Singh.

InCred Global Wealth Pte Ltd (Singapore),

InCred Global Wealth Ltd (DIFC) and

InCred Global Wealth Ltd (UK).

