Abu Dhabi, UAE: IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced the proposed leadership team for 2PointZero Group, the newly formed investment holding company created through the merger of 2PointZero, Multiply Group, and Ghitha Holding.

H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri will be appointed Managing Director, with a mandate to define the Group’s strategic direction and reinforce its position as a leading global investment platform. In this role, she will provide overarching leadership and guidance to ensure that the Group’s long-term vision, governance, and strategic priorities are cohesively aligned. Her focus will be on setting the strategic agenda, shaping portfolio direction, and driving sustainable growth across 2PointZero’s core sectors through innovation and disciplined capital stewardship.

Samia Bouazza will be appointed Chief Executive Officer, recognizing her record of strong performance and disciplined growth. In this new role, she will be responsible for formulating and executing the Group’s strategy, driving expansion across key sectors and international markets. She will lead capital allocation, enhance operational performance, and accelerate AI integration across the Group. Both appointments remain subject to shareholder, board, and regulatory approval.

The formation of the new entity marks one of Abu Dhabi’s largest ever listed mergers, uniting IHC’s flagship platforms across the Energy and Consumer sectors to create a next-generation operator-investor that powers everyday life and drives long-term growth. With a combined asset base of approximately AED 120 billion and operations spanning more than 85 countries, the company is positioned to accelerate global competitiveness, operational efficiency, and shareholder value creation.

Upon completion of the merger, Ghitha Holding will become a subsidiary of 2PointZero, maintaining its leadership role in the UAE’s food-security and agri-food sectors while integrating into the new group’s governance and growth framework. Under the continued leadership of Faisal Ameen, Chief Executive Officer of Ghitha Holding, the company will remain central to advancing 2PointZero’s integrated food and consumer platform.

Driven by IHC’s Vision for Global Leadership

The creation of 2PointZero is a direct embodiment of the vision of IHC’s Board, to build a globally significant investment platform at the intersection of Energy and Consumer growth. The merger unites strategic assets that power essential industries and position Abu Dhabi as a global force in sustainable value creation.

IHC has systematically identified and integrated high-growth verticals, including Energy, Mining, Consumer, and Food, into a single scalable ecosystem with the potential to deliver double-digit growth in its initial years. The new entity, 2PointZero, is built to operate with agility, efficiency, and global reach, creating one of the most forward-looking listed investment companies in the region.

This transaction is not only a consolidation of assets but a realization of IHC’s long-term vision to create a future-ready conglomerate capable of reshaping investment across essential industries worldwide.

Unified Platform Across Energy and Consumer Sectors

The merger unites three complementary investment platforms under one listed entity to create a next-generation investment company across two foundational pillars of the global economy, Energy and Consumer:

2PointZero: a scalable energy and infrastructure powerhouse enabling the AI-driven energy transition and energy addition, with assets across critical metals and minerals, power equipment, advanced energy solutions, and diversified financial holdings.

Multiply Group: a diversified consumer platform with an operating playbook across mobility, media, apparel, packaging, and beauty, and a track record of scaling portfolio performance.

Ghitha Holding: an integrated food and agri platform across farming, production, and distribution, central to food security and resilient consumer supply chains.

This is a merger of competencies and teams with proven execution in their respective domains. By aligning capital allocation, procurement, operating systems, technology, and M&A, the new 2PointZero will achieve performance and value creation greater than the sum of its parts.

Benefits and Strategic Rationale of the Merger

The merger establishes a unified structure designed to accelerate global competitiveness, operating efficiency, and long-term shareholder returns. By bringing together the complementary strengths of three leading IHC platforms, 2PointZero gains:

Vertical integration across energy, consumer, and food value chains, enhancing resilience and scalability.

Cross-sector synergies that optimize capital deployment, procurement, and shared technology.

Operational excellence driven by AI-enabled systems that support real-time decision- making and efficiency.

Access to growth tailwinds, with global energy demand projected to rise by over 20% by 2050 and an additional one billion middle-class consumers emerging by 2030.

2PointZero is expected to achieve double-digit growth potential in its early years and to emerge as one of the most globally relevant listed investment companies from the UAE, scaling innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability.

Enhanced Market Access and Free Float

Upon completion of the transaction, 2PointZero will have a 39% free float, significantly broadening access to a diversified investor base.

As an actively traded listed company, the merged entity will continue to be included in leading UAE market indices, ensuring continuity of institutional investor exposure and eligibility

for global index tracking funds. The expanded free float will also enhance liquidity, price discovery, and long-term market stability, supporting IHC’s commitment to strong governance and transparency.

Leadership Commentary

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented: “The appointment of H.E. Mariam Almheiri and Samia Bouazza marks the beginning of a powerful new chapter for 2PointZero. Their combined experience, leadership vision, and proven track record in building transformative businesses will be instrumental in driving the company’s next phase of global expansion. 2PointZero represents the culmination of IHC’s strategic vision, a vision to create a globally competitive platform that integrates Energy and Consumer under one transformative structure.

This merger is about building scale with purpose, resilience with technology, and growth with sustainability. We expect 2PointZero to deliver strong double-digit growth as it captures global opportunities in energy transition, consumer evolution, and essential industries that define the future. 2PointZero embodies IHC’s long-term commitment to building platforms that scale innovation, sustainability, and value creation for Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri said: “It is an honor to lead 2PointZero at this pivotal moment. Our mission is clear, to build a next generation global investment platform that powers everyday life. Our focus is on energy and consumer, the two power engines of the new economy. Together with our partners and shareholders, we will shape a new model of growth; one driven by technology, guided by purpose, and inspired by Abu Dhabi’s global leadership, while creating lasting value for our investors and shareholders.”

Samia Bouazza added: “This merger marks a defining milestone in our journey, one that brings together exceptional teams, dynamic assets, and a shared purpose. Our unwavering focus remains on growing our bottom line, both organically and inorganically, unlocking value through AI, and delivering consistent, long-term returns. 2PointZero will continue to apply the same disciplined playbook that has guided our success, building a global company that compounds value year after year.”

Next Phase of Integration and Growth

With its proposed leadership team identified, 2PointZero enters its next phase of integration and growth, advancing the strategic vision to create one of Abu Dhabi’s most dynamic listed investment companies. The Group will focus on scaling its Energy and Consumer businesses, driving operational excellence through AI and digital transformation, and expanding its global footprint through targeted acquisitions and partnerships.



