World-class education resource led by 5-time ICC Umpire of the Year and first ICC Umpire Performance & Training Manager and world-renowned facility

Focus on developing Umpiring competency and building confidence across all levels

UAE, Dubai: The ICC Academy at Dubai Sports City, alongside 5-time ICC Umpire of the Year, Simon Taufel, has today officially launched the much-anticipated ‘ICC Academy Umpire Accreditation Program’.

In what will bolster the Academy’s existing education offerings, the Umpire Accreditation Program is a major step in extending and adding depth to the ICC Academy’s internationally-recognised Education and Training portfolio.

Salman Hanif, Head of Cricket Business ICC Academy, said; “We, at the ICC Academy as the global center of excellence with world-class facilities and infrastructure, remain cognizant that programs offered align with our core values, and in this instance to develop effective and efficient decision makers that manage and oversee the game.” “After many long months of planning and analysing our team is excited to bring the ‘ICC Academy Umpire Accreditation Program’ to fruition, and we are extremely pleased to officially launch this program in partnership with Simon, whose wealth of knowledge and experience in this field is respected and highly sought after across the cricketing world.”

Offered through online and on-site learning, and studied at the individual’s pace, ‘ICC Academy Umpiring Accreditation Program’ accreditation is received once the participant has achieved the necessary ‘Competency’ assessed against benchmarked standards; a study-friendly approach Taufel believes is integral in enabling the best outcome in the participants’ learning process.

Simon Taufel, program co-developer and head facilitator said; “Umpiring is an exceptionally important component of the game and is deserving of more resources and support. The sport has become more dynamic with increasing levels of scrutiny on performance, which sees those who preside over the game continually under extreme pressure. With this program it is our aim to provide umpires – at all levels – with the tools to build confidence and capabilities, (and) to allow them to believe in their process and enjoy their chosen trade.” “I am very pleased to partner with the ICC Academy and I would encourage every umpire, whether starting out or looking at upskilling, to consider undertaking this course.”

At the Introductory level, which is studied completely online, participants will be led through the Role of the Umpire followed by modules covering on-field preparation. Level 1 (online) and Level 2 (online and on-site) and will take participants deeper into the wider scope and demands required of Umpires and include topics such as; match management, safety and wellbeing, integrity, playing conditions, codes of conduct and additional umpiring roles and responsibilities.

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board, commented; “Emirates Cricket is encouraged by the steps and commitment taken by the ICC Academy and Simon in devising this program, which will create a stronger, more competent group that officiate the game, (and) we wish them every success in ensuring the role of the umpire is upheld to the highest standards available.”

Registrations to participate in the program will commence on Wednesday May 18th by visiting www.iccacademy.com/education.

-Ends-

About Simon Taufel:

Spanning a 13-year career as an ICC Umpire, from 1999 through to 2012, Taufel, an Australian, has officiated over 74 Tests – presiding over his first at aged 29, 174 ODIs, and 34 T20Is. Taufel then took the reins as ICC Umpire Performance & Training Manager from 2012 to 2016, where he created and implemented cricket umpiring’s first competency-based accreditation program. He is widely considered as one of the best umpires in the world. Simon Taufel is also member of the MCC Laws of Cricket sub-committee since 2009. View Taufel’s career statistics here - https://www.espncricinfo.com/player/simon-taufel-7918