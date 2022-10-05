Newly created position to support long-term growth plans of Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem powered by Mubadala, has appointed Ahmad Ali Alwan Deputy Chief Executive Officer. The appointment reinforces Hub71’s senior leadership team with an experienced, talented local leader to help drive forward its long-term strategy and fulfil its global ambitions.

Hub71 is spearheading a strategy to build a global platform that grows startups at every stage. This includes enhancing the ability of founders to design, develop and deploy innovative products and solutions at scale with the aim of raising capital, securing customers, and growing sustainable technology companies across a broad range of sectors.

Having been a founding member of Hub71 since 2019, Ahmad will continue to guide the growth of its vibrant community of startups and raise its profile in renowned technology markets around the world. Ahmad was previously responsible for various functions at Hub71 including strategy, stakeholder management, finance, investor engagement and operations. Prior to his appointment as Deputy CEO, Ahmad worked in the UAE Clusters Asset Management team at Mubadala’s UAE Investment Platform, overseeing a portfolio of UAE-based aerospace and technology assets which include Strata, a composite aero-structures manufacturing facility; Sanad, a global aerospace and industrial services champion; G42, the AI and Cloud Computing company; and Hub71. Prior to that, Ahmad supported the launch of Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners in 2019.

Ahmad was also previously part of Mubadala’s Portfolio Strategy team where he worked on formulating the corporate strategy, overlaying internal and stakeholder objectives as well as supporting Mubadala’s leadership with special projects. During his time with the Portfolio Strategy team, Ahmad served as the working committee secretary and part of the PMO for the Mubadala-IPIC merger in 2016-2017. He began his career at Mubadala within Mubadala Capital’s Private Equity fund investment team.

Badr Al-Olama, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, said: “Ahmad has supported Hub71’s journey from the very beginning and with his strong commitment to founders within our community, we will accelerate the energetic pace we’re operating at to progress our strategy of driving growth for tech startups globally from Abu Dhabi.”

Ahmad Ali Alwan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, commented: “I am privileged to have the opportunity to contribute towards Hub71’s mission of building globally enduring tech companies and building on Abu Dhabi’s efforts to become a world-renowned tech hub. The community of founders and team members that Hub71 has amassed over the past three years is testament to Hub71’s efforts and to our government’s support in building an impactful platform for people and the economy.”

From 10-14 October, meet Ahmad Ali Alwan and the Hub71 team at GITEX in Dubai where they will showcase the value of Abu Dhabi’s thriving ecosystem where founders are capturing opportunities to increase the growth of tech startups with global impact.

-Ends-

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.

Media contacts: Arvin Rivera, TechHubEdelman@Edelman.com