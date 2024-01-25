Announcement builds on Hub71’s strategy to champion tech startup growth globally from the UAE’s capital

Abu Dhabi, UAE –Hub71 today has announced new appointments within its leadership team to continue scaling Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem.

In a strategic move aimed at positioning Abu Dhabi as one of the leading startup hubs globally, Ahmad Ali Alwan has transitioned from Deputy Chief Executive Officer to Chief Executive Officer of Hub71 as of January 2024.

Alwan joined Hub71 as a founding member in 2019 and was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Hub71 in October 2022. Since then, Alwan has played a critical role in spearheading Hub71’s strategic development to become one of the region’s premier tech startup hubs supporting more than 260 startups that have raised over AED 5 billion in capital. Alwan’s appointment comes amid senior leadership moves internally, including the appointments of Basma Ahmed AlBadi AlDhaheri as Head of Value Creation, Hashem Al Kaabi as Head of Operations and Corporate Services, Mohammed Alkhoori as Head of Marketing and Communications, and Peter Abou Hachem as Head of Growth and Strategy.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Hub71, said: “Within Abu Dhabi’s soaring ‘Falcon Economy’, Hub71’s transformative impact on the startup landscape is undeniable. Under the ambitious leadership of Hub71, startups globally have a destination where innovation thrives, and growth unlocks endless possibilities. Ahmad has witnessed Hub71 growth stages and played a pivotal role in building the global tech ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. The journey ahead is an exciting, and we are confident that his deep knowledge and experience in helping startups and founders grow and scale disruptive technology companies from the UAE will shape the future of Abu Dhabi’s tech ecosystem.”

In 2023, Hub71 helped solidify Abu Dhabi’s ranking as the fastest-growing tech ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and among the fastest-growing worldwide, according to Startup Genome and the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

Before becoming Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Alwan was a part of the UAE Clusters Asset Management team at Mubadala’s UAE Investment Platform where he managed a portfolio of UAE-based aerospace and technology assets. Prior to that, Alwan played a critical role in launching Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners in 2019. In addition, Ahmad was previously part of Mubadala’s Portfolio Strategy team and contributed to formulating the corporate strategy, overlaying internal and stakeholder objectives as well as supporting Mubadala’s leadership with special projects.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.

Media contacts:

For Hub71: Zoe Saunders, TechHubEdelman@Edelman.com