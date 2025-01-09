Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa, IHG's newest luxury mountain resort in Oman and a distinguished addition to its Luxury & Lifestyle Portfolio in the MEA region, has appointed seasoned hospitality professional Anoop Joseph as Director of Sales & Marketing. With extensive experience across luxury and premium hospitality brands, Joseph will lead the commercial strategy for this unique property.

In his new position, Joseph will drive leisure and corporate business from key GCC markets, while expanding the resort's reach into European source markets.

Joseph brings over 18 years of hospitality experience to the role, having successfully led commercial strategies for renowned international brands including The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts, Accor, Mövenpick and Marriott. His journey with IHG began at Crowne Plaza Kochi in 2012, and he most recently served as Director of Sales & Marketing at Crowne Plaza Resort Salalah, where he successfully developed business from European and Middle Eastern markets.

Anoop Joseph said: “Having worked extensively across the region, I'm excited by the unique opportunity Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar represents. With its dramatic mountain setting and rich cultural heritage, we have an exceptional story to tell, and I'm looking forward to introducing more travellers to this remarkable corner of Oman.”

The 173-room resort is also home to Jala Spa & Wellness, which offers a comprehensive range of treatments and wellness experiences, and Vue Rooftop & Lounge, the highest restaurant in the Middle East, with spectacular mountain vistas.

The launch of Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa marks a significant milestone as IHG's first Hotel Indigo resort in the region. The hotel invites explorers to experience a breathtaking mountain escape where curated wellness and neighbourhood-inspired unforgettable experiences come to life through passionate storytelling.

For reservations: reservations.indigojabalakhdar@ihg.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

For more information, please contact:

Vishnu Ravindran

Mojo PR

M +971 52 145 4262

E hotelindigoJA@mojo-me.com