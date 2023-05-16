Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is pleased to announce the appointment of Jasmin Salihbegovic as Director of Sales. With over 20 years of sales leadership experience and expertise in travel, media, and entertainment sectors within the hospitality industry, Jasmin brings a wealth of knowledge and prowess to drive the resort's sales teams.

Prior to joining Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, he was the Cluster Sales Manager for IHG Cluster Berlin and was responsible for managing sales activities and building strong relationships with clients across IHG’s four hotels. These included InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Regent, and Hotel Indigo. Cumulatively, the four venues had over 1,000 guest rooms and 60 meeting areas. Before that, he served as the Sales and Marketing Director for Liburnia Riviera Hotels in Opatija, Croatia, where he oversaw sales and marketing activities for 13 hotels, four villas, and one campsite.

Jasmin’s extensive experience in sales and marketing and his focus on designing premium experiences will be an asset to Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort. His capacity to increase market share and revenue through direct sales and his ability to manage and train robust sales teams while tapping into and expanding customer networks will further cement the resort’s position and augment its appeal throughout the region and beyond.

Commenting on his new role at Hilton, Jasmin said, "Joining the Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort team is an exciting and fulfilling step in my career, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to lead the sales department of such a prestigious property. I strongly believe that in this role, I can leverage my 20 years of experience in the industry. My goal is to create a collaborative and dynamic environment that will drive growth, attract new business opportunities, and ultimately enhance the overall success of the resort."

Jasmin's appointment comes at an exciting time for Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, as the resort continues to strengthen its position as a leading destination in the UAE hospitality industry and beyond. With his leadership and sales expertise, the resort is poised to take its sales and marketing efforts to new heights and reach greater success.

