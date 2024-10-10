DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Hilton London Metropole is delighted to announce the appointment of Georges Khalife as Assistant Director of Sales – Middle East and Leisure.

A seasoned hotelier with seven years’ experience in hospitality sales roles in the United Arab Emirates – including four years with Hilton – Georges brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Hilton London Metropole, a firm favourite among guests from the UAE and wider Middle East.

With a Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality Management, Georges previously worked as sales manager at Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, and was a key member of the pre-opening teams at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences. His impressive track record in the UAE will be key to his role at Hilton London Metropole, which includes overseeing all business originating from the Middle East.

Georges' extensive experience in the UAE positions him perfectly to handle the growing influx of GCC travellers to the Hilton London Metropole. The GCC countries – UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar – are key to the UK’s inbound tourism market, with London as the top destination. Recent data from VisitBritain shows that over 411,000 visitors from the region spent almost GBP 850 million in the first half of 2023 alone. Georges will leverage his knowledge to further strengthen Hilton London Metropole’s appeal to these high-value guests, who on average spend over GBP 2,500 per trip and stay longer than visitors from other regions.

Hilton London Metropole completed a multi-million-pound upgrade in 2022, with extensive enhancements tailored to GCC visitors. New features included bigger-than-average rooms and suites to accommodate large families and multi-generational groups, wide-ranging halal food and beverage options, and a prayer room.

Bill Fisher, General Manager, Hilton London Metropole, said: “With first-hand experience and extensive knowledge of the GCC market, combined with a strong track record at Hilton, Georges is a fantastic addition to the Hilton London Metropole team. The Middle East is an ever-growing, ever-important market for us, and we continue to welcome repeat customers and new visitors from the region year on year.”

Georges Khalife added: “I am thrilled to take up this exciting new role and bring my passion, commercial skills and experience to Hilton London Metropole. As someone who relishes new experiences and strives to add value to the organisation I represent, I look forward to further enhancing the already-impressive, highly popular Middle East offering at this growing destination of choice among GCC travellers.”

Located on Edgware Road in the heart of the English capital, Hilton London Metropole is within easy reach of many well-known attractions, including the Tower of London, Kensington Palace, Madame Tussauds, Portobello Road Market, Marble Arch, Hyde Park and a wealth of luxury retail stores and restaurants.

Hilton London Metropole blends all the elements of a boutique set up with the benefits of a large-scale property including 24/7 room service and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. Located in central London, the property has three King One Bedroom Deluxe Suites, 13 King One Bedroom Executive Suites, four Two Bedroom Family Suites, and one Three Bedroom Penthouse that offers London skyline views.

For more information, visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/lonmetw-hilton-london-metropole/

