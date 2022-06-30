Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Located on the vibrant Palm West Beach with stunning views of the iconic Ain Dubai and Dubai Marina, the awaited Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah will open its doors for residents and visitors later this year. Leading the anticipated opening and working hard behind the scenes is a team of remarkable women, many of whom are also mothers to both children and fur babies!

Each of these women play an integral role in bringing Hilton’s world-class hospitality to the beachfront hotel, which promises guests a holiday destination like no other, boasting panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, a pristine private beach and temperature-controlled pool, ten sensational culinary concepts along with 608 rooms and suites.

Beaming about his female colleagues, Managing Director, Andreas Searty shared, “I am honoured to launch this impressive property with the support of these remarkable leaders. As a father and husband myself, I am constantly in awe and inspired by what these women bring to the table every day. Their contribution has been instrumental to this exciting new chapter at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah,."

Feryal Haddon, Cluster Director of Human Resources for Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai The Walk and Hilton JBR, is a certified Life Coach, head of the hotel cluster’s Women in Leadership initiative, and a mum to a 21-year-old Gareth and 18-year-old twin boys, Sean and Kevin. She has been with the Hilton family for 24 long and celebrated years. “When I had my twin boys 18 years ago, our maternity leave was only 45 days. We’ve come a long way since then and I am proud to say that with Hilton’s support, we introduced 3-months maternity leave at our properties in 2017, as well as paternity leave in 2019. It’s wonderful to see so many young mums take on leadership roles during the opening of our stunning new Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah!”

A busy mum to 4-year-old twins Jamila and Elias, Marina Bohnert will have her hands full with an exciting portfolio of 10 dining venues as the hotel’s Director of Food and Beverage including Trader Vic’s, Claw BBQ, Factory by McGettigan's and Barfly by Buddha Bar: “ Hilton has allowed me to fulfil one of my goals, to be part of such an exciting opening and it is great to work for a company that supports women in leadership roles. Being a mom and preparing for an opening is equally demanding and satisfying because you are part of the entire journey and it allows you to discover strengths you didn't think you had before.’

Lucy Henderson became a mum to baby boy Andrew only a few months ago and is currently on maternity leave returning to work this July. As Cluster Director of Sales for Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai The Walk and Hilton JBR, Lucy manages a team of 10 with a large portfolio of leisure and corporate accounts. "I find myself inspired by this quote from the COO of Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg: Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence. I carry these words with me as a Hilton leader and mum!”

Sarah Aziz, Cluster Director of Events is taking care of 2,450 square meters of the events space at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah while also making memories with her 5-year-old son, Alex. "It feels so good to be fulfilled both at work and as a mum at the same time. Hilton allows me to enjoy both roles as I focus on my growth as an individual. I am so excited for the many eventful days when we open what will be the pearl of The Palm!"

Marine Fabbricino, Cluster Director of Marketing and Communications can often be seen at the hotel’s pet-friendly Jones The Grocer beach restaurant with her dog, Spock. “Hilton has allowed me to relocate from London to Dubai where I got engaged and adopted my fur baby, Spock. As a Palm resident and a proud Hilton team member, I cannot wait to open this property which will be a marvellous addition to Hilton's portfolio and a great addition to the community’’

Another new mum in a leadership role at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is Greta Xhelili, Claw BBQ Restaurant General Manager and mum to 8-month-old, Adam. "I am proud to work for a globally recognised brand like Hilton, especially with their focus on empowering women and ensuring equality. They not only see to the success of the company but my success as well, which is why I was so thrilled to join the Hilton family.''

Jovana Crutchley is Cluster Marketing and Communications Manager and mum to a 3-year-old girl, Mia. "Since I joined Hilton 9 years ago, I've seen a lot of growth both personally and professionally. I welcomed my baby a few years ago and this year I am excited to welcome our Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah baby! It's been a busy year and while it can be a challenge to balance both, it's always easier when you are doing it with an amazing team like the one we are building at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah."

Pooja Chauhan joined the team only a month ago as Cluster Sales Manager and is a mum to 6-year-old Esmee Jain. “Hilton has given me the opportunity to work with an incredible team led by an inspiring group of women, who instil so much confidence in me. I’m so excited for my future with Hilton and the grand opening of Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah!’’

Nithya Mehrotra, the Executive Housekeeper at the hotel, leads a team of more than 90 people, taking care of 608 rooms ranging from 40 sqm to 390 sqm, all with balconies featuring sea views of Ain Dubai and the Dubai Marina skyline. Nithya is a mum to 14-year-old Arnav and 10-year-old Aahan. “The best part about working with Hilton is that it’s a family and I feel at home. Even with the high expectations leading up to the hotel launch, I find myself managing well thanks to my supportive team. The first question our Managing Director, Andreas Searty, always asks during any one-to-one meeting is about my family, kids and personal wellbeing. What more can you ask for!’’

"Moms are the best managers as parenthood is one of the most basic forms of leadership! Tons of patience, empathy, planning, organising, innovation and negotiation get added to your skill set when you have a child in your life. I must thank Hilton for facilitating and supporting these roles!" says Raffaella Grieco, All Day Dining Restaurant Manager of Mawasem and mum to 2-year-old Diego.

The team will be ready to welcome guests from Q3 of 2022.

