Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk Cluster proudly announce the appointments of Bishoui Khamis as Cluster Commercial Director and Shamala Krishnan as Cluster Director of Human Resources. These strategic appointments reinforce the commitment to excellence, innovation and leadership across both properties.

Bishoui Khamis brings over 15 years of expertise in commercial strategy, revenue management and hotel operations. In his new role, he oversees sales, marketing, groups & events, reservations and revenue management for the two renowned beachfront properties. Before relocating to Dubai, he led the commercial division for DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur and Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur North & South Towers, managing a portfolio of 1,070 keys, eight restaurants and extensive event space. His contributions extended to supporting Conrad Centennial Singapore, Conrad Singapore Orchard and the pre-opening of Hilton Dili Palm Springs and DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Bintaro Jaya. A specialist in revenue optimisation and commercial leadership, he has trained and mentored over 100 hospitality professionals across the Asia-Pacific region. Recognised with multiple industry accolades, his appointment signifies an exciting new phase for Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk, elevating market positioning and guest experiences.

Shamala Krishnan joins as Director of Human Resources with over 25 years of distinguished experience in shaping workplace cultures and leading HR initiatives. Prior to this appointment, she served as Director of Pre-Openings HR for Hilton APAC, overseeing HR strategies during critical pre-opening phases for multiple properties. Previously, as Regional Director of Human Resources for Hilton Malaysia, Philippines and Sri Lanka, she was instrumental in championing diversity, equity and inclusion programmes while enhancing workplace engagement. Her contributions have been recognised through awards such as the Heart of House Award, the Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Award and accolades as a Gender Diversity Champion. Holding a Master’s degree in International Hospitality Management from the University of Toulouse and a Diploma in Human Resources Management, she brings a strategic approach to HR leadership that fosters innovation, employee engagement and operational success.

These leadership appointments mark a pivotal step in the continued growth and success of Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk. With a focus on commercial excellence and a people-centric approach, the properties are set to strengthen their position as leading destinations in Dubai’s dynamic hospitality landscape.

