DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the appointment of Alessandro Redaelli as Vice President of Operations for North Africa and Levant, based at Hilton's office in Cairo.

In his new role, Redaelli will be responsible for Hilton’s dynamic portfolio across North Africa and Levant, overseeing operations at 35 hotels across seven of Hilton’s market-leading brands, with almost 50 additional properties set to open in the coming years. His appointment marks the creation of a dedicated leadership role for North Africa and Levant, further strengthening Hilton’s operations in the respective key markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East & Africa, said: “As we continue to expand our presence across the Middle East & Africa, strong leadership remains key to delivering exceptional guest experiences and driving long-term success. Alessandro has a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the region, making him an invaluable addition to our executive team. We look forward to seeing his leadership further strengthen our operations and support Hilton’s continued growth in North Africa and Levant.”

With a hospitality career spanning over 30 years, Redaelli has held significant leadership positions across multiple markets in Europe and the Middle East. Most recently, he served as General Manager of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, one of Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious hotels.

Alessandro Redaelli, Vice President, Operations, North Africa & Levant, said, “I am honoured to take on this role at such an exciting time for Hilton in the Middle East and Africa. Having started my career with Hilton in France and spent over seven years with this iconic hospitality brand, it is a privilege to now lead operations in this dynamic region. I look forward to working with our talented teams in North Africa and Levant to build on Hilton’s strong foundation, enhance operational excellence, and continue delivering outstanding hospitality experiences.”

Hilton recently announced plans to triple its portfolio in Egypt, including the introduction of the Curio Collection by Hilton and Tapestry Collection by Hilton lifestyle brands to the country for the first time. In addition, the company plans to double its presence in Morocco, which will see multiple brand debuts, including the first Waldorf Astoria in capital city of Rabat, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Hampton by Hilton. The global hospitality company also recently welcomed Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi to its portfolio in Egypt and celebrated the debut of its luxury Signia by Hilton brand in the EMEA region with the opening of Signia by Hilton Amman in Jordan.

Hilton’s strategic development in North Africa & Levant continues under the leadership of Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, and Sam Diab, Managing Director, Development, North & East Africa, Hilton.

