Her Excellency Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s Federal export credit company, was honoured with the prestigious Woman of the Year (Leadership) Gold Award at Citywealth Powerwomen Awards International 2025, coinciding with International Women’s Day. The accolade, presented by Citywealth magazine during a ceremony in London, celebrates inspiring women for their outstanding contributions to business, technology, finance, trade and leadership. The award underscores women’s pivotal role in shaping the global economic landscape.

This esteemed recognition emphasizes H.E. Al Mazrouei’s remarkable achievements and her influential role in reinforcing women’s participation in the financing and trade sectors. It further acknowledges her dedication to creating pathways for women professionals to excel and thrive in leadership roles while enhancing economic resilience and driving innovation.

H.E. Al Mazrouei said: “I dedicate this award to all women who continue to make their mark across various industries, particularly Emirati women, who embody unwavering commitment and boundless ambition. In a continuously evolving business landscape, this recognition underlines the significance of leadership, adaptability, and innovation in shaping the future of global trade and finance. These three principles are essential for confronting modern challenges and unlocking new opportunities for growth and prosperity. This award comes with even greater responsibilities, encouraging me to move forward with empowering women in entrepreneurship and inspiring the next generation of female talents to actively contribute to economic progress and leadership.”

Her Excellency continued: “The UAE stands as a distinguished model for women’s empowerment. Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, the nation has always been keen to implement initiatives that would strengthen women’s roles and enhance their participation across all sectors. A key example is the National Policy for Empowerment of Emirati Women 2023-2031, led by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). The policy signifies the UAE’s relentless efforts in advancing women empowerment to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

“Furthermore, women’s empowerment contributes to reinforcing the UAE’s global reputation. The UAE secured the 10th rank in the Global Soft Power Index, based on a global report including 193 countries and over 173,000 respondents. In addition, the country secured top global rankings, including fourth place in Future Growth Potential, seventh in A Strong and Stable Economy, eighth in Influence, ninth in International Relations, ninth in Influential in Diplomatic Circles and ninth in Advanced Technology and Innovation,” H.E. further added.

Since assuming her role in May 2023, H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei has been instrumental in reinforcing ECI’s dedication to fostering a supportive work environment for women, recognising their pivotal role in achieving the organisation’s strategic objectives. This approach aligns with ECI’s efforts to boost the competitiveness of the UAE’s non-oil exports, facilitate the expansion of locally produced goods into international markets, and support foreign trade, exports, and re-exports. Her efforts also contribute to fostering the growth, adaptability and diversification of the national economy.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com