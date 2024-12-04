Dubai, UAE – Gulf Reps Ltd., a leading representation agency in the GCC, is proud to announce the appointment of Sohail Pedari as its new CEO and Managing Partner. With an illustrious career spanning over 25 years in hospitality, leadership coaching, and international business development, Sohail brings a unique blend of expertise and vision to Gulf Reps Ltd.

Sohail’s career began in operations at Scandic Hotels in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1995. Over the years, he transitioned into proactive sales and moved internationally, gaining invaluable experience with prominent brands such as Elite Hotels of Sweden, Rocco Forte Hotels, and Millennium Hotels. His tenure with leading hospitality giants, including Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, saw him take on roles of increasing responsibility, restructuring global sales offices, and driving growth in key markets like Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

Speaking about his appointment, Sohail Pedari said, “I am honored to lead Gulf Reps Ltd. into its next chapter. Our focus is on delivering exceptional value to our clients by emphasizing quality over quantity. With a newly recruited professional team, a refreshed brand, and strategic partnerships, we aim to set a new benchmark in the representation industry. Together, we will continue to build trust, innovate, and create meaningful connections for our partners.”

Under Sohail’s leadership since June 2024, Gulf Reps Ltd. has undergone a significant transformation, repositioning itself as a premier representation agency in the GCC. With a focus on a customer value proposition that prioritizes client success, the company has revitalized its branding, diversified its market segmentation, and initiated new partnerships, setting the stage for an exciting era of growth and innovation.

Chairman Mr. Sulaiman Alromi, who has worked closely with Sohail since 2012, shared his confidence in the appointment, stating, “Sohail’s exceptional leadership and deep understanding of the GCC market make him the ideal person to lead Gulf Reps Ltd. His vision and dedication have already positioned the company for a bright future.”

Born in Dubai and raised in Sweden, Sohail’s multicultural background, combined with his academic foundation in business management and hospitality, has shaped his collaborative leadership style. His passion for coaching and development is evident in his previous ventures, including founding a leadership coaching company and creating a patented sales training program, The Right Choice Selling.

As Gulf Reps Ltd. moves forward under Sohail’s leadership, the company is set to deliver unparalleled value to its partners while upholding its commitment to innovation, quality, and client success.

