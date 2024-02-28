Sara Abdulhadi appointed as CEO, GIB B.S.C.

Manama: Gulf International Bank (GIB) today announced new senior leadership appointments for its businesses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain. Khaled Abbas, currently Group Wholesale Banking Head, has been appointed CEO, GIB Saudi Arabia, and Sara Abdulhadi, currently Group Chief Investment and Treasury Officer, has been appointed CEO, GIB in Bahrain.

Commenting, Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi the Group CEO said, “the appointment of Khaled and Sara will further strengthen and diversify our leadership structure as we accelerate our growth to develop the full potential of our franchise. I am especially pleased that we have been able to fill two such critical roles with internal candidates. This is a testament to the depth of talent across the Group, as well as the exceptional performance and leadership demonstrated by Khaled and Sara. Both are ideally placed to lead our operations in Saudi Arabia and GCC. I look forward to working with them in this new chapter for GIB and take great pride that we have the people and the culture to move forward with confidence.”

Currently both CEO positions are held by the Group CEO, Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi, who will continue his Group-wide leadership delivering GIB’s strategy and overseeing the ongoing expansion of its regional and international businesses. These appointments are effective from 3 March 2024.

Khaled joined GIB in October 2018 initially as UAE Country Head, where he led the Group’s representative office in Dubai and its Abu Dhabi branch. In 2019, Khaled was appointed to the role of Group Wholesale Banking Head, which encompasses GIB’s Wholesale banking businesses in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE along with London and New York. Khaled holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Studies from the Lebanese American University; the YMP from INSEAD; the Leadership Development Programme from Darden Business School, University of Virginia and the AMP from Harvard.

Sara joined GIB in November 2019 as Group Chief Investment and Treasury Officer, overseeing GIB’s Treasury and Investment activities across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE. She holds a BSC in Accounting from King Saud University; an MSC in Investment Management from Bayes Business School, City University, London, and the AMP from Harvard.

