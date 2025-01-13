Gulf Bank is pleased to announce, with the approval of the Central Bank of Kuwait, the appointment of Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Saddah as Chief Risk Officer. This strategic decision underscores Gulf Bank’s commitment to its five-year strategy and its dedication to nurturing national talent to assume pivotal leadership roles.

Mr. Al-Saddah brings over two decades of experience in the banking sector, including 15 years in Corporate Banking. Throughout his career, he has developed robust expertise in Credit Management, Debt Restructuring, and Corporate Financing.

His leadership journey includes serving as Acting Chief Risk Officer since August 2023. In 2020, he assumed the role of Deputy General Manager under the Risk Management Group, as well as holding key roles such as Deputy General Manager of Corporate Banking and Head of Structured Workout & Remedial, where he spearheaded and co-led numerous high-profile financial transactions.

Mr. Al-Saddah holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Kuwait University and has completed advanced certifications in Leadership Development and Strategic Management from Harvard Business School.

This appointment reflects Gulf Bank’s unwavering commitment to fostering national talent and strengthening its leadership framework to drive sustainable growth within the banking sector.

As part of its vision to be Kuwait’s leading bank, Gulf Bank continues to prioritize creating a diverse and inclusive workplace while delivering exceptional customer service. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank ensures a seamless banking experience for its customers, empowering them to manage their financial needs with convenience and efficiency.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The Bank implements diverse and impactful sustainability initiatives, both internally and externally, to contribute meaningfully to the community and the nation’s future.