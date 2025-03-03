Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai is pleased to announce the appointment of Shanu Varughese as its new Director of Revenue. With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Shanu brings a wealth of expertise in revenue management, pricing strategies, e-distribution, and business optimization.

Shanu's impressive career trajectory includes his most recent role as Cluster Director of Revenue Management at Yas Plaza Hotels, where he successfully managed six properties. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to enhance market share, guide sales teams, and maximize profitability across a range of hotel types, from upscale beach resorts to city properties and serviced apartments.

His career also includes significant tenures with leading hospitality brands such as Millennium Hotels & Resorts, JA Resorts & Hotels, and Rotana Hotels & Resorts, where he contributed to exceptional revenue growth, optimized rate strategies, and improved operational efficiency. Shanu’s proactive approach has been instrumental in building strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders, ensuring a balance between guest satisfaction and revenue generation.

In his new role at Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai, Shanu will oversee the hotel’s revenue management strategies, focusing on maximizing profitability through dynamic pricing, demand forecasting, and distribution optimization. He will work closely with the hotel’s senior leadership team to drive sustainable growth and ensure the hotel remains competitive in Dubai’s thriving hospitality market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shanu to the Grand Millennium team. His extensive experience in revenue management, and leadership, and his strategic approach to market penetration will be invaluable as we continue to elevate our offerings and expand our reach in Dubai’s competitive landscape," said Andrea Strim Vice President of Hospitality, RTS Investments Group.

Shanu’s appointment is a key step in the hotel’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service and value to guests while achieving its financial and operational objectives.

Website: https://www.millenniumhotels.com/en/dubai/grand-millennium-dubai/