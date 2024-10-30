A local businesswoman has been selected out of thousands of applicants to represent Google across the Middle East. As a Women Techmaker Ambassador, Dawn Kubicek, CEO of Leaders in Digital, will support women in the industry to learn, grow and innovate through a series of events and community-building campaigns.

Google's global initiative to empower women to thrive in the tech space started in 2013 and has amassed over 82,500 members globally. The Women Techmakers Program has held over 1,260 events and has a presence in 193 countries, with the Middle East set to become a prominent piece of the puzzle under the guidance of new Women Techmaker Ambassador for the region, Dawn Kubicek.

With over 23 years of Google and SEO expertise, Dawn has spent the last eight years growing Leaders in Digital, the first female SEO consultancy in the Middle East specialising in strategic business growth across Google platforms. Her expertise lies in SEO, data-driven marketing, paid search and media, strategic consultancy, analytics, and organic marketing. She is now set to bring this knowledge and experience to the masses in her new role with Google, as she continues to grow and manage Leaders in Digital.

Dawn Kubicek, CEO of Leaders in Digital, said: “It is an honour and privilige to be selected by Google to help women in the region to thrive in the tech world. I have always been passionate about creating a community where women especially can reach their potential and gain access to mentorship, knowledge and career development tools. In my role as a Google Techmaker Ambassador, I am looking forward to supporting women on this journey and leveraging Google’s global tech ecosystem to bring people together.”

