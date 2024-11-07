Dubai, UAE - Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers is delighted to announce the appointment of Naleem Ariff as the new General Manager. With an esteemed career spanning nearly three decades in the hospitality industry, Naleem brings an exceptional record of operational leadership, transformative growth, and a commitment to unparalleled guest experiences.

Naleem joins Sheraton Dubai Creek after a highly successful role as Multi-Property General Manager for Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort and Aloft Palm Jumeirah. His strategic vision and innovative approach have consistently transformed hospitality destinations, achieving impressive milestones in guest satisfaction, revenue growth, and award-winning initiatives. At Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, he led a comprehensive renovation project that revitalized guest rooms, dining venues, and public spaces, elevating the brand and creating a lasting impact that resonated strongly with guests.

Naleem Ariff holds a range of industry certifications, reflecting his dedication to professional growth and excellence. His expertise extends across a diverse range of luxury, premium, and select-service properties in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, including esteemed brands such as JW Marriott, Autograph Collection, Aloft & Sheraton. He has built a reputation for cultivating strong teams, driving operational excellence, and championing guest-centric strategies. As he steps into his role at Sheraton Dubai Creek, he envisions strengthening the hotel's iconic reputation while introducing contemporary experiences and enhanced service offerings.

“Joining Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel is both a privilege and an exciting challenge,” said Naleem Ariff, General Manager of Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Tower. “This property is an icon in Dubai’s hospitality landscape, and I am eager to work with the team to honor its legacy while driving forward-thinking initiatives that enhance our guest experience. My focus will be on fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and personalized service that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our guests.”

As a five-star hotel renowned for its blend of timeless elegance and modern amenities, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers warmly welcomes Neelam to the team. His appointment marks an inspiring new chapter that reflects the hotel’s dedication to providing exceptional service and memorable experiences for discerning travelers from around the world.

About Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers

Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers, a distinguished five-star destination nestled in the heart of Dubai. With a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, hotel caters to both business and leisure travelers, offering a unique experience alongside the picturesque Dubai Creek.

Conveniently located just 7 km (15 minutes by car) from Dubai International Airport, the hotel is ideally situated within walking distance of the vibrant spice and gold souks, charming Arabic cafes, and the Union Station Metro. It’s a mere moment away from the city’s bustling shopping malls, commercial districts, and beautiful golf courses, ensuring that every aspect of Dubai is easily accessible. With a total of 268 luxurious guestrooms and suites, including 130 Deluxe Rooms, 108 Club Rooms, 11 Junior Suites, 16 Executive Suites, 2 Presidential Suites, and 1 Royal Suite. Guests can indulge in exclusive access to the Sheraton Club Lounge, featuring private check-in, daily breakfast, high tea, and complimentary drinks throughout the day.

Dining at hotel is an experience in itself, with a selection of culinary delights available at Vivaldi Restaurant & Lounge, 24-hour Lobby Café, and the iconic Chelsea Arms Pub—the first English pub in Dubai. The hotel boasts an outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pool, a fully-equipped fitness center, and a range of wellness treatments designed to enhance your stay. For events and meetings, the hotel’s versatile spaces encompass over 600 square meters of flexible indoor facilities, including an elegant ballroom and five conference rooms equipped with the latest audio-visual technology.