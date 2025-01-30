Dubai, UAE: Global Partners Limited (GP), a DFSA-regulated alternative investment manager, today announced the appointment of Bader Saeed Hareb as Managing Partner. This expanded role complements his current position as Executive Chairman of Global Partners Property Fund II (GPPFII).

A recognized veteran in the real estate industry, Bader brings over 20 years of expertise spanning real estate development, construction management, and project delivery. He has been instrumental in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Dubai and has held senior leadership roles at industry-leading organizations such as Emaar Development, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, and Nakheel, among others.

Commenting on his appointment, Bader said: “I am honored to take on this expanded role at Global Partners, an asset manager with a proven track record of delivering institutional-grade real estate opportunities for global and regional investors. Dubai’s residential real estate market continues to demonstrate strong growth, attracting significant interest from institutional investors worldwide. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team at Global Partners to further connect international capital with the exciting opportunities in Dubai’s dynamic residential real estate market.”

Martin Linder, CEO of Global Partners Limited, said: “Bader’s unparalleled expertise in Dubai’s real estate fundamentals and his proven ability to attract global institutional capital make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. His expanded role positions GP to grow our portfolio while delivering exceptional investment opportunities for our limited partners."

In his dual capacity as Managing Partner of GP and Executive Chairman of Global Partners Property Fund II, Bader is focused on delivering innovative real estate projects that align with Dubai’s FDI objectives. He is also working to enhance institutional investors' access to the city's high-potential, yet underserved, real estate sectors. Currently, Bader is leading fundraising efforts for Global Partners Property Fund II.



Building on the success of Global Partners Property Fund I, which included the development of Eden House The Canal and Eden House The Park, Fund II is now expanding Global Partners’ reach and capabilities with a mixed-use, master-planned development in Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2 in Al Jaddaf.

Global Partners continues to champion Dubai’s status as a global investment hub, leveraging a robust investment strategy, innovative partnerships, and a leadership team committed to governance and excellence.

About Global Partners Limited

Global Partners Limited (GP) is an independent alternative investments manager with offices in Dubai and Zurich. Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the firm currently manages over $1.4 billion in sellable real estate assets under management on behalf of global institutional investors from North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Global Partners’ inaugural funds have raised over $550 million, realizing landmark projects such as Eden House The Canal and Eden House The Park alongside the Dubai Water Canal, in addition to a master-planned mixed-use development in the flourishing second phase of Dubai Healthcare City, with proximity to Dubai’s most active business centres.

Distinguished by its governance, innovative structuring, and global investor base, Global Partners is led by seasoned investment managers across multiple alternative investment classes, aiming to capitalise on Dubai’s unique opportunity as a safe and secure investment destination for long-term institutional investors.

