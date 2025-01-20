Simon-Kucher, the global consulting firm, announces the appointment of Dr. Gunnar Clausen and Joerg Kruetten as its new co-CEOs. Under their leadership, Simon-Kucher will continue to solidify its position as the trusted partner for businesses navigating economic volatility by delivering transformative pricing and growth strategies, as well as driving commercial excellence.

Dr. Gunnar Clausen and Joerg Kruetten step into co-CEO role at Simon-Kucher.

The new co-CEOs succeed Mark Billige and Dr. Andreas von der Gathen who led the firm for five years.

Simon-Kucher will continue to expand into the Americas, the Middle East, and APAC reinforcing its global presence.

The focus: sustainable growth through pricing, commercial excellence, digital transformation, & sales innovation.

Riyadh – "After a seamless leadership transition in late 2024, we are honored to take the helm at Simon-Kucher," said Dr. Gunnar Clausen, who previously served as Managing Partner for Central & Northern Europe. "The global economy has faced unprecedented challenges in recent years, and businesses increasingly recognize the critical role of pricing and commercial excellence. Our mission is clear: to help clients successfully navigate these times and achieve sustainable, long-term growth."

Better growth is more than improving numbers

Clausen and Kruetten aim to deepen Simon-Kucher’s impact by refining its renowned pricing and monetization capabilities while driving innovation to meet evolving market needs. "Our work has always been about making an impact," added Joerg Kruetten, the former Global Managing Partner Healthcare & Life Sciences. "Better growth means more than just improving numbers—it’s about empowering businesses to unlock profitable growth and thrive by addressing their most pressing challenges. We’re focused on expanding our offerings across the commercial space to deliver innovative solutions that drive sustainable success."

Expanding Our Global Presence in the Americas, Middle East, and APAC

From its inception, Simon-Kucher's global perspective has been central to its identity. Under the leadership of the new co-CEOs, strategic growth opportunities have been identified in the Americas, the Middle East, and APAC.

“Our focus remains on supporting client success across industries and geographies by leveraging our deep industry knowledge and functional expertise,” said Kruetten. “We are committed to investing in capabilities and strengthening our collaboration with clients and partners as we embark on this new chapter of growth.”

Lovrenc Kessler, Partner and Dubai Managing Director, highlighted the Middle East's importance: “With our longstanding presence in Dubai, we’ve seen this region emerge as a hub of economic growth and innovation. We are committed to helping businesses achieve lasting success.”

Following its recent expansion to Saudi Arabia, Simon-Kucher continues to focus on this dynamic market. “Saudi Arabia offers tremendous growth potential,” said Dr. Salim Al Gudhea, Managing Partner of the Riyadh office. “Being closer to KSA clients allows us to better address high-demand areas such as digital transformation, commercial excellence, and innovative pricing strategies and take part in the growth journey in one of the key global economies.”

As Simon-Kucher celebrates 40 years of unlocking better growth, the firm is ready to shape its next chapter by delivering transformative solutions that empower businesses worldwide.

More detailed information is available on request.

Dr. Gunnar Clausen is Co-CEO at Simon-Kucher. After joining the company in 2006, Clausen was one of the founders of the software and internet practice and served as the Managing Partner for Central and Northern Europe since 2020. Based in Cologne, Clausen specializes in growth and competition strategies, go-to-market, product and price strategies, and digital transformation.

Joerg Kruetten is Co-CEO at Simon-Kucher. After re-joining the company in 2004, Kruetten drove the expansion of the firm’s medical technology, diagnostics and consumer healthcare activities and, —over the last decade— he served as the Global Managing Partner Healthcare & Life Sciences. Kruetten, based in Luxembourg, specializes in strategic corporate development, licensing and acquisitions, marketing, and pricing.

About Simon-Kucher

Simon-Kucher is a global consultancy with more than 2,000 employees in 30+ countries. Our sole focus is on unlocking better growth that drives measurable revenue and profit for our clients. We achieve this by optimizing every lever of their commercial strategy – product, price, innovation, marketing, and sales – based on deep insights into what customers want and value. With 40 years of experience in monetization topics of all kinds, we are regarded as the world’s leading pricing and growth specialist.

simon-kucher.com

For further information please contact:

Birte Jung

Email: Birte.Jung@simon-kucher.com