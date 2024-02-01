Al Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Gilead Sciences, a leading biopharmaceutical company, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Eid Mansour, a seasoned professional with a remarkable track record, as General Manager (GM), Saudi Arabia to lead the company’s operations and growth in the Kingdom.

Dr. Mansour is a Medical Doctor and brings eighteen years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry in strategic, and leadership roles at Global and European levels, leading multicultural teams and building new capabilities (teams/departments), with a track record of successful business endeavors in multiple countries across the globe.

Dr. Mansour has a rich history with Gilead, previously leading the HIV business, building the Market Access Capability Department and launching the digital transformation for Gilead in the Middle East Region.

Vitor Papao, General Manager (GM), Gilead Sciences Middle East, welcomed Eid saying, “Eid’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as Gilead continues to solidify its presence and drive the pursuit of transformative science to tackle life-threatening diseases in the Kingdom and wider region. We are excited for a new tenure of leadership in Saudi Arabia which we are confident will elevate Gilead’s operations to their highest potential with the aim of continuing to answer the needs of the patients we serve.”

In response to his new role, Dr. Eid Mansour stated, “I am thrilled to take on this new position at Gilead Saudi Arabia and work with the team to contribute to the 2030 vision and the National Transformation Plan in the Kingdom. I look forward to reinforcing our commitment to serve the patients with our innovative treatment solutions in the field of virology, oncology and fungal infections. My dedication to ensuring operational excellence and strengthening Gilead’s standing as a frontrunner in the healthcare sector is unwavering, and I am excited about the amazing journey I am embarking upon.”

Dr. Mansour’s expertise and proven leadership in managing complex operations across various markets will undoubtedly strengthen Gilead’s commitment to knowledge sharing and technology transfer across various therapeutic areas.

