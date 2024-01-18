Atlanta, USA – GID, the US-based alternative investment management firm with over $30 billion in assets under management, has recently expanded its global presence by establishing its first international office in the UAE. Leading this initiative is industry veteran Jamal Saab, Senior Managing Director (pictured). “With greater proximity to the market and strong local relationships, we believe we can better serve institutional investors and further contribute to the region’s economic growth,” said Saab, who has over 25 years of experience in the Middle East.

GID, a vertically-integrated real estate investor, operator, developer, and fiduciary, has operated a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and mixed-use real estate for over 60 years. The firm recently launched a credit platform for commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers.

“We are excited to have Jamal lead and grow our footprint in the Middle East,” said Greg Bates, GID’s CEO. “The region’s sophisticated investor base continues to deploy capital in US real estate, and we expect that GID’s regional office will allow the firm to further coordinate solutions across our business verticals and will reinforce GID’s commitment to its Middle Eastern partners.”

About GID

GID is a privately-held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, and develops mixed-use projects. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID’s existing and under-development properties are valued at over $30.11 billion as of September 30,2023.

The current portfolio includes over 54,000 residential units, more than 24 million square feet of industrial space, and one million square feet of retail and office space. More information is available at www.gid.com.

Assets Under Management is calculated in compliance with the definition for Assets Under Management (“AUM”) prescribed in INREV’s Global Definitions Database. GID’s AUM includes capital for which GID provides oversight and investment management services in the funds as well as proprietary accounts, joint ventures, and accounts for which GID provides asset management services without an equity investment (“Other GID Accounts”). Other GID Accounts are not categorized as funds and are not included in regulatory assets under management or reported in dollars in custody and are not considered “clients” on GID’s ADV Part 1. As of September 30, 2023, the firm’s regulatory assets under management totaled $3.7B.

