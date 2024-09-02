Riyadh – Gensler, a global leader in architecture and design, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tariq Shaikh as Co-Managing Director for its Middle East offices, effective immediately. Tariq will join current Managing Director Tim Martin, reinforcing Gensler's commitment to growth and excellence in this dynamic region.

David Calkins, Co-Regional Managing Principal for Gensler’s Asia Pacific Middle East (APME) region, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Tariq into his new role. His visionary leadership, strategic acumen, and extensive experience in large-scale Middle Eastern projects will be incredibly valuable to our team. His deep understanding of the region’s complexities and opportunities will drive our efforts to expand Gensler’s presence and influence. We look forward to his contributions in steering our growth and continuing to deliver exceptional design solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Tariq Shaikh brings over three decades of expertise in managing and delivering complex, large-scale projects across mixed-use, retail, and lifestyle markets in Europe and the Middle East. As the former Managing Director of Gensler’s Birmingham office for seven years, Tariq has a proven track record of building and managing large teams, ensuring smooth project execution, and meeting the critical requirements of developers and tenants. His extensive portfolio includes collaborations with major global brands and significant contributions to some of Gensler’s largest Middle Eastern projects, including The Avenues in Kuwait and Msheireb Downtown Doha in Qatar.

Tariq Shaikh expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am excited to step into this role and continue driving the region’s growth and expansion. The Middle East is a region of immense potential and opportunity, and I am eager to build on the strong foundation we have established. I look forward to collaborating with the team in the Middle East to deliver innovative design solutions and strengthen client partnerships, contributing to the region’s transformation and our firm’s sustained success."

Based in Riyadh, Gensler’s newest office in the Middle East, Tariq’s appointment is a pivotal part of the firm’s strategic initiatives, focusing on enhancing the Riyadh office's capabilities in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program. This appointment follows another recent leadership expansion, highlighted by the appointment of Theresa Sheils as Co-Regional Managing Principal for Gensler APME.

“Gensler’s co-leadership model promotes a dynamic and collaborative work environment by encouraging interdisciplinary insight sharing,” said Theresa Sheils. “Tariq’s extensive market knowledge and proven track record will drive innovation and enhance our ability to adapt to evolving client and market needs. Together with Tim, I am confident they will elevate our operations in the Kingdom and solidify Gensler’s leadership in innovative design throughout the region.”

As Gensler Middle East continues to broaden its expertise, the firm remains dedicated to strengthening client relationships and enhancing its market presence. The new leadership highlights Gensler’s commitment to delivering award-winning projects that address the diverse needs of Middle Eastern clients and create transformative spaces across the region. Recently ranked #6 overall and #1 in Urban Development and Real Estate on Fast Company’s most innovative list, Gensler is celebrated for its role in shaping industry and culture through groundbreaking innovations and significant achievements.

About Gensler

At Gensler, the value of our work stems from its positive impact on the human experience. We are a dynamic and collaborative design firm uniting creativity, research, and innovation to solve complex problems for our clients. Our work challenges conventional ideas about architecture and the built environment. We aren’t just designing buildings we are reimagining cities and places that make a difference in people’s lives. Founded in 1965, Gensler has built a team of 6,000 professionals who partner with clients in over 100 countries each year. Everything we do is guided by our mission: to create a better world through the power of design. www.gensler.com

