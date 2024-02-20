Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Gensler, the world’s largest architecture, design and planning firm, has announced the appointment of Carlos Gerhard as Principal and Design Director for Gensler KSA. Gensler has been active in the Kingdom for more than three decades and has a rich client portfolio including some of the country’s most notable projects. With a large expansion plan over the next 18 months, including a rapidly growing office in Riyadh aligned with the Kingdom’s Saudization program, Gerhard will play a pivotal role in the development of Gensler’s presence in the Kingdom.

Tim Martin, Principal and Managing Director at Gensler Middle East commented: “Carlos is a resourceful, design-oriented leader who guides global and local teams and interacts with peers within cross-cultural and multinational environments. His sustainable design approach and inspiring leadership have been key to the success of the projects he develops around the world and his appointment aligns with Gensler growth plans for this key region.”

Gerhard has over 30 years of professional experience, an extensive global portfolio of architectural designs, and a passion for mixed use and commercial office developments.

Previous to joining Gensler KSA, Gerhard was Principal and Design Director at Gensler’s Singapore office. Carlos has worked on key projects at Gensler including Capitasky and Rochester Commons in Singapore, Viettel HQ and Hilton Saigon in Vietnam, China Electronic Company HQ is Shenzhen, China.

Gerhard added: “One of the three main themes of Saudi Vision 2030 is the creation of ‘a vibrant society’ and Gensler has been chosen as the architecture firm for many projects, both Giga and individual, which will make this goal a reality. Thanks to our firm’s borderless focus, I’ve already been collaborating with global teams on KSA projects and am very much looking forward to driving the business forward on-the-ground.”

