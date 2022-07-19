Muscat, Oman: Gulf Business Machines (Oman) has announced the appointment of Mr. Mahmoud El Kordy as General Manager succeeding Mr. Eddy Abboud. In his new role, El Kordy will continue leading GBM Oman’s efforts in support of the Sultanate’s Digital Strategy, which strives to transform Oman into a modern digital society.

El Kordy brings over 30 years of experience in the IT industry across multiple geographies, and joins GBM from IBM Middle East and Africa where he held several sales and leadership positions across Systems and Big Data & Analytics. Prior to that, El Kordy was in IBM Europe for several years leading Services Sales. As GBM’s General Manager, he will work hand-in-hand with GBM’s clients in the Sultanate, as they embark on their digital transformation journeys.

Commenting on his appointment, El Kordy said, “I am very excited to lead GBM’s Oman operations to drive the company’s strategy aimed at accelerating the Oman digital transformation and aligning with Oman vision 2040. Our focus will be around Hybrid Cloud, AI and Security to meet The National Program for Digital Economy.”

Mahmoud holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and a master’s degree from Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands.

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM Oman)

GBM Oman is a 100% Omani-owned company with more than 30 years of experience. Today, the company consists of over 110 highly skilled professionals from 13 countries, of which 48% are Omanis.

GBM Oman nurtures partnerships with the world’s leading technology companies while investing in a talented, skilled workforce with exceptional depth of experience in managing Enterprise & Mission Critical systems. Today, GBM Oman has more than 250 customers in public/private sectors across a range of verticals. As an end-to-end digital transformation partner, GBM offers as well industry-leading infrastructure, digital business solutions, security, services, and 24/7 support.