Dubai, UAE: Gatsby Dubai which opens its doors in September in Palm Jumeirah, announces the appointment of Maxime Lejuez as their General Manager. Inspired by its sister restaurant, Gatsby Barcelona, this exciting new concept brings a touch of Spanish flair to Dubai’s vibrant dining and nightlife scene. With an illustrious career spanning some of the world's most iconic culinary capitals, Maxime is set to bring his unique vision and passion for excellence to Gatsby Dubai, promising an unparalleled dining and entertainment experience in the heart of the city.

Maxime's journey in the hospitality industry has seen him collaborate with legendary chefs such as Paul Bocuse and Alain Ducasse. His extensive experience in Paris, London, New York, and Dubai has honed his skills in fine dining and restaurant management, making him a perfect fit for the luxurious and innovative ethos of Gatsby Dubai.

As General Manager at Gatsby Dubai, Maxime aims to redefine the city's nightlife by blending the allure of the 1920s with modern, interactive experiences. His vision for Gatsby Dubai goes beyond the typical dinner-and-a-show concept. The immersive, interactive, and engaging show will transport guests to an era of opulence and glamour, combined with an electric, modern nightlife entertainment element. Maxime believes that the key to the Gatsby experience lies in telling the story of the era’s dynamic decadence while simultaneously entertaining guests. Every detail, from the greeting at the door to the entertainment, food, and beverage options, will be meticulously planned to ensure an unforgettable experience.

Maxime Lejuez shared his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am thrilled to join Gatsby Dubai as General Manager. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a talented team and to bring a unique and unforgettable experience to our guests. We are excited to bring the allure and extravagance of the Roaring Twenties to Dubai. Gatsby Dubai is not just about dining; it’s about creating a memorable experience that transports our guests to a different era. Our goal is to offer a unique blend of world-class cuisine, exceptional service, and captivating entertainment that will set a new standard in Dubai’s dining and nightlife scene. I look forward to contributing to the success of Gatsby Dubai and creating a truly exceptional destination for food and nightlife lovers in Dubai."

Gatsby Dubai is more than just a restaurant; it is a celebration of the glamour and sophistication of the Roaring Twenties. Under Maxime's leadership, guests can expect an exquisite fusion of culinary artistry and impeccable service, all set within an opulent and vibrant atmosphere. Maxime's expertise and vision are sure to make Gatsby Dubai a standout in the competitive landscape of Dubai's hospitality scene.

About Gatsby Dubai:

Gatsby Dubai is an exquisite restaurant located in Nakheel Mall, Dubai, inspired by the opulence and glamour of the 1920s Great Gatsby era. Offering a unique fusion of jazz age ambiance and modern Mediterranean cuisine, Gatsby DUBAI stands out with its sophisticated decor and refined dishes. The restaurant emphasizes culinary excellence by showcasing fresh, seasonal ingredients in its creative menu. Guests are invited to enjoy craft cocktails, an intimate atmosphere, and exceptional service, ensuring a memorable and immersive dining experience. Whether for an intimate dinner, a night out with friends, or a special occasion, Gatsby DUBAI promises an elegant and unforgettable evening, seamlessly blending the charm of the Roaring Twenties with contemporary dining.

