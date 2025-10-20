Global Asset Solutions has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Adnan Shamim as Managing Partner for the Middle East, marking another step in the firm’s ongoing global expansion.

The appointment follows the recent addition of Leanne Reddie as Chief Commercial Officer, based out of GAS’s new Singapore office, as the firm continues to build its international presence across EMEA and APAC.

Adnan brings more than 20 years of experience in hotel investment, development, and asset management across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. Most recently, he served as Chief Asset Management Officer at a PIF-backed entity, where he oversaw a portfolio of 11 landmark hotels and conference palaces, including The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh, The Ritz-Carlton Jeddah, Le Meridien, and InterContinental properties

Previously, he was Investment Director at a leading private family office where he managed a portfolio of Four Seasons properties across the UK, New York, Boston, and Bahrain. His earlier career includes senior development roles with Marriott International, Dubai Holding, and Dubai World. Adnan is a graduate of Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration and holds an MBA from London Business School.

Alex Sogno, CEO, Global Asset Solutions, said: “We are fortunate to welcome Adnan to the team. His deep expertise across multiple regions and his proven track record in luxury hospitality will further strengthen GAS’s ability to deliver exceptional value to owners and investors.

“We are seeing a growing need in the Middle East for professional, independent asset managers, and Adnan’s focus on enhancing asset value through strong owner–operator alignment, strategic repositioning, and operational performance improvement reflects our own philosophy. His appointment ensures we can respond to this demand and continue our global growth with the same professionalism and impact that define GAS.”

Shamim added: “I’m truly delighted to be joining Global Asset Solutions at this key stage in their expansion and at a pivotal moment for the luxury hotel sector. The firm brings the best practices of asset management to the GCC region, where they are much needed. With an unmatched reputation among upper-luxury operators and institutional investors, GAS’s differentiated approach sets a new benchmark for professionalism and value creation in the region.

“Recently, GAS successfully advised on a portfolio of ~10 luxury hotels in the Gulf region, achieving an increase of approximately 130% in EBITDA. Beyond delivering results, GAS stands out for its commitment to knowledge transfer — training and building asset management capabilities for owners, and even offering an online course to share its expertise.

"This unique approach demonstrates that I am joining a firm with a proven ability to deliver transformative results and lasting value. I look forward to applying my own experience to strengthen owner–operator partnerships and drive strategic growth, elevating performance and creating meaningful outcomes for our stakeholders.”