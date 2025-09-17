DUBAI: Gallagher,theglobal insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Ryan Witchard as Executive Director of its Middle East & Africa Marine practice. In his new role Ryan will lead the team offeringclients advice for all shipping, cargo, hull & machinery risks.

Ryan will be based in Gallagher’s regional headquarters in the DIFC and liaise closely with its London based Specialty marine team, which operates globally and is one of the largest marine broking teams in the world.

Ryan joins the firm from Marsh where he has worked since 2018 holding broking roles in both London and the Middle East. He started his career in London at a specialist marine broker in 2012, specialising in protection & indemnity insurance before broadening out to other areas of marine insurance. Ryan will report to Middle East & Africa SEO, Nadim Semaan.

Commenting on the appointment Nadim said: “As the region focuses on further diversification the Middle East will cement its position as one of the key global maritime hubs. With Ryan at the helm of our marine practice Gallagher is well positioned for expansion and supporting clients further with their insurance needs. We focus on providing in-depth sector knowledge from risk professionals that understand the risks clients are facing and can advise accordingly. Ryan has a strong track record both in the region and in maritime risks and it is fantastic to have him onboard.”

Ryan added: “Gallagher has been based in the Middle East since 2022 during which time it has built an impressive scale business, and I am looking forward to helping to further expand its marine portfolio working with its existing team of specialists. With a deep understanding of the maritime sector both in the region and globally, we are well positioned in providing a unique offering to the maritime community and help them to navigate the evolving risk landscape”.

