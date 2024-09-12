Dubai - FP7McCann Dubai is proud to announce the appointment of Nick Salter as Head of Strategy – Dubai, a pivotal addition that strengthens the agency’s commitment to driving business growth through creative excellence. With over 15 years of experience in utilizing creativity as a powerful business tool, Nick holds an impressive track record of enabling brands to outperform in highly competitive markets.

At FP7McCann, Nick will spearhead the agency’s strategic direction, ensuring that creativity continues to drive significant business growth for its clients. His arrival underscores FP7McCann’s commitment to building a robust strategy function that fuels innovative ideas and delivers measurable commercial impact.

Nick's diverse background across media, digital, consulting, and creative agencies uniquely positions him to address the complexities of today’s business environment. His multi-disciplinary experience enhances FP7McCann’s ability to deliver integrated solutions.

His strategic insights have been a game-changer for organizations across various sectors, including tourism, FMCG, sports, technology, banking, FinTech, automotive, and telecommunications, making him a sought-after strategist who delivers impactful commercial outcomes.

Before joining FP7McCann, Nick served as Head of Strategy at Ogilvy New Zealand, where he provided strategic guidance to prestigious clients such as the University of Auckland, bp, Coca-Cola, and the Human Rights Commission.

Prior to Ogilvy, Nick held the role of Group Strategy Director at Special Group, where he worked with clients like Tourism New Zealand, Contact Energy, and Auckland Airport. His strategic vision was central to the campaign for Partners Life, which won the highly coveted Health & Wellness Lions Grand Prix at Cannes Lions for 'The Last Performance'.

This accolade highlights his ability to combine creativity with business strategy to deliver exceptional results.

Tarek Ali Ahmad, Managing Director, FP7McCann, Dubai commented, “Nick’s leadership will be pivotal in steering our strategic output, continue enhancing our creative effectiveness, and elevate our strategic bar to new heights. Together, we look forward to unlocking greater growth potential for the agency and equally achieving remarkable success for our partners”.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Nick Salter, Head of Strategy at FP7McCann, Dubai commented: “It’s a privilege to be joining the ranks of the wickedly talented people of FP7McCann. It's exciting to contribute to the ambition and passion this team has for doing the world’s best creative work from MENAT for our prestigious clients. I'm humbled to be able add my small footnote to the legacy of this world-class agency.”

-Ends-

About FP7McCann

Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7McCann is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognized for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights include being the no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for eight consecutive years and receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023.

FP7McCann is part of McCann Worldgroup, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023. FP7McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group.

For more information, visit: www.fp7mccann.com

For media and PR inquiries, please reach out to:

Roksar Kamal, PR Manager

Email: roksar.kamal@mcnmena.com