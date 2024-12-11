Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Global security leader Forcepoint today announced Rick Hanson has joined the company as President of Go-to-Market. In this newly created role reporting directly to CEO Ryan Windham, Hanson unifies the company’s Sales and Customer Success teams, amplifying Forcepoint’s commitment to helping enterprises and governments secure their most critical data with its Data Security Everywhere architecture.

As data continues to spread across hybrid environments and generative AI introduces new risks, organizations face mounting challenges in protecting sensitive information and intellectual property. Forcepoint’s Data Security Everywhere solutions offer unmatched visibility and control across all stages of the data security lifecycle, from discovery and classification to prioritization, monitoring and protection. By unifying security policies and leveraging AI-powered automation, Forcepoint enables customers to secure their data wherever it resides—on the web, in the cloud, or across devices—while simplifying compliance with rapidly evolving regulations.

“Our customers count on Forcepoint to simplify the complexity of securing their most valuable data,” said Ryan Windham, CEO of Forcepoint. “Bringing together Sales and Customer Success under Rick’s leadership will help us deliver even greater value, ensuring that every customer not only meets their security objectives but also gain a strategic edge in their digital and AI transformations. Rick’s extensive expertise and mission-driven focus make him the perfect fit to ensure every customer realizes success not just as a milestone, but as a continuous journey.”

As President of Go-to-Market, Hanson will be responsible for scaling global go-to-market teams, driving strategies that align with customer needs and solidifying a customer-first culture focused on world-class service and support, execution agility and continuous improvement.

Hanson brings more than 30 years of leadership experience and two decades as a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP). Most recently, he served as President at Delinea, where he spearheaded global go-to-market strategies across sales, marketing, customer success, and professional services. His previous roles include Chief Revenue Officer at Brightcove with executive positions at CA Technologies, Hewlett-Packard, Symantec, and RSA. Hanson began his career in the U.S. Air Force and later served as IT Director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, gaining deep expertise in cryptography and secure IT operations.

“Forcepoint has always been ahead of the curve, pioneering data loss prevention (DLP) and redefining how organizations approach data security,” said Hanson. “What excites me most is how Forcepoint’s Data Security Everywhere architecture allows businesses to protect their data comprehensively while empowering their people to work productively anywhere. By unifying policies and automating visibility, classification and protection at scale, we’re transforming data security from a pain point into a business enabler. I’m proud to be joining a team that’s not just leading the market but reshaping what’s possible in cybersecurity.”

With Hanson’s appointment, Forcepoint reinforces its mission to deliver solutions that not only protect data but also help businesses innovate and thrive in an increasingly complex and data-driven world. For more information, see the Data Security Everywhere solutions page.

Forcepoint simplifies security for global businesses and governments. The company’s Data Security Everywhere architecture makes it easy to adopt Zero Trust and prevent the theft or loss of sensitive data and intellectual property no matter where people are working. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint creates safe, trusted environments for customers and their employees in more than 150 countries.

