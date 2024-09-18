Forbes Middle East has selected Khaled Yassin, CEO of United Pharmaceuticals, among the "Most Powerful Healthcare Leaders in the Region for 2024," recognizing the most influential CEOs in the Middle East.

This selection reflects Yassin's pivotal role in developing the healthcare sector by leading one of the largest pharmacy chains in Saudi Arabia.

Khaled Yassin brings over 20 years of experience in the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia. He joined United Pharmaceuticals in 2012 and assumed the position of CEO in January 2024. Under his leadership, the company has achieved significant expansion, opening more than 100 new pharmacies in Saudi Arabia between September 2023 and July 2024, bringing the total number of branches to over 400 pharmacies spread across 13 regions and 70 provinces in the Kingdom. The company also strengthens its position through its partnership with the "Wasfaty" service, which facilitates the dispensing of prescriptions for beneficiaries.

Forbes Middle East's List

This list highlights the most influential leaders in various sectors of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, medical facilities, technology, medical equipment, and investments in the Middle East.

Forbes Selection Criteria

When compiling the list of the Most Powerful Healthcare Leaders for 2024, several criteria were considered, including company size (revenue, assets, and facilities), the leader and company’s impact on the healthcare sector in the region, innovative initiatives and achievements over the past year, the leader’s experience in the sector, current responsibilities, the diversity of the company’s operations, the size of asset ownership, and the level of transparency and ease of access to information and research related to the company.

It is worth noting that the healthcare sector in the Middle East and North Africa region is undergoing significant growth, with the market valued at $226.97 billion in 2023, and expected to reach $412.25 billion by 2032. This highlights the important role companies like United Pharmaceuticals play in supporting this growth and providing advanced healthcare services.