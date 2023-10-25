Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia's burgeoning fintech powerhouse is signaling its unwavering commitment to revolutionize its field’s landscape. Its latest activity on this trajectory is appointing Saleem Arshad as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Saleem, who brings over two decades of technology and innovation experience, will be pivotal in driving HALA's global expansion efforts, focusing on the UK and European markets.

The day, marked a significant milestone for HALA as it welcomed Saleem Arshad into its leadership fold. With a distinguished career that spans the fintech spectrum, Saleem is poised to guide HALA into a new era of technological innovation and global prominence.

HALA has set its sights on expanding its fintech footprint beyond Saudi Arabia. This decision to tap into international markets aligns with the company's vision of becoming a global financial force. Under Saleem's expert stewardship, HALA aims to strengthen its infrastructure and technology capabilities, ensuring it remains at the forefront of industry trends and customer expectations.

Saleem Arshad's impressive career path is a testament to his dedication to innovation and growth within the fintech sector. Notably, he served as the Chief Technology Officer at Revolut, a UK-based super-app, where he played a crucial role in spearheading the company's expansion into the Indian market. Before this, he successfully built and launched the greenfield fintech venture W1TTY, demonstrating his penchant for groundbreaking projects. Saleem has also lent his expertise to established institutions such as HSBC, Barclays, and British Petroleum.

The newly appointed CTO of HALA shared his excitement about joining the organization, stating, "I am looking forward to working closely with the senior management team to strengthen the business's technology capabilities further. Together, we will redefine industry standards and position HALA as the go-to financial institution for SMEs globally."

In an era of technological disruption and evolving customer expectations, HALA's hiring of Saleem Arshad as CTO underscores its determined commitment to reshaping the fintech landscape. As HALA embarks on its journey to conquer international markets, Saleem's expertise and vision are set to play a pivotal role in making this ambitious global expansion a resounding success. With Saleem at the helm of HALA's technological innovation, this fintech trailblazer's future looks exceptionally bright as it endeavours to deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers worldwide.

About Hala:

Hala is one of the leadingFintech companies in the region with its holding company in UAE and its headquarters in Saudi Arabia. Hala currently serves more than 50,000 SME’s mainly in Saudi arabia and processes more than USD 3 billion worth of annualized transactions. Hala empowers entrepreneurs and SMEs to start, run and grow their businesses with cutting edge financial solutions and digital tools. Hala is simply building the Future Bank of SME’s.

For Media Queries:

