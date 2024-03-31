The Board of Directors of the Arab Bankers Association - London, has elected Fawzi Dajani, Managing Director of National Bank of Kuwait (International) plc, to serve as the new Chairman of the Association, succeeding Abdulaziz Al-Khereiji.

The Arab Bankers Association – London, renowned for its dedication to promoting cooperation, sharing expertise, and advancing professional growth within the Arab banking sector, elected Mr. Dajani for his wealth of experience. His extensive banking background positions him well to lead the association's strategic endeavors forward.

Dajani expressed his delight at his appointment as Chairman of the Association, expressing his commitment to advancing its mission of fostering excellence and innovation within the Arab banking sector. He emphasized the importance of collaborating with members and partners to drive positive change and progress in the industry.

He will oversee the strategic direction of the Arab Bankers Association – London, working closely with the Board of Directors and executive team to further strengthen the Association's position as a leading authority in Arab banking and finance.

Dajani has been a board member of the Arab Bankers Association – London since 2008 and served as Vice Chairman of the Association in 2018.

The Arab Bankers Association - London was founded in 1980 as a non-profit organization with its headquarters in London. It stands as a prominent financial institution within the banking industry, comprising members employed in banks and related entities operating within the financial sectors across the Arab world and the United Kingdom.

Through an outstanding array of programs and events, the Association fosters improved relations, information sharing and understanding between Arab and British private and public financial sectors.