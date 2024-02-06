SINGAPORE – Farro Capital, a wealth management platform and multi-family office, with its Middle East Headquarters in Dubai, announces the appointment of Hussan Rahman as Managing Partner.

This appointment enhances the team's client servicing capabilities as the firm rapidly grows to meet the demands of ultra-high net worth individuals across the Middle East. Reporting to Senior Executive Officer (SEO) and Co-Founder Rajiv Garg, Hussan brings over 17 years of international financial services experience, with a focus on private banking. He held senior positions at Barclays and his last position was at Bank of Singapore as Managing Director.

Hussan's extensive experience in wealth and relationship management, coupled with his successful tenure in various global financial hubs like London and Dubai, uniquely positions him to contribute significantly to Farro Capital's expansion and client wealth management strategies.

His tenure at Bank of Singapore was marked by successfully navigating complex client relationships and driving notable increase in assets and revenue. These achievements demonstrate his practical expertise in managing intricate financial portfolios and building strong client relationships, making him a key addition to Farro Capital's team.

Rajiv Garg, SEO and Co-founder of Farro Capital, said, "We're delighted to welcome Hussan into Farro. His addition is crucial to our 2024 strategy, aimed at incorporating top-tier wealth management professionals and global industry frontrunners into our team. This strategic hiring is geared towards enhancing our service to clients globally, with a particular focus on those looking towards the Middle East and Asia.

We are certain that Hussan's extensive network across pivotal financial markets, combined with his robust experience in the banking sector, will play a significant role in advancing Farro Capital's strategic growth plans.”

Since its launch at the end of 2022, Farro Capital has accumulated more than USD 1.5 billion in assets under management, serving clients across more than 12 markets, including billionaires, sophisticated family offices, and unicorn founders. Farro Capital launched its Dubai DIFC office in late 2023.

Hussan adds, “I am excited to join Farro Capital and look forward to be a part of the evolving financial industry as it shifts towards providing more bespoke solutions for ultra-high net worth clients.”

About Farro Capital

Farro Capital is a multi-family office and holistic wealth management platform founded in 2022. We bring together a team of industry leading specialists in wealth management, investment management, investment banking, legal, international tax planning, single and multi-family offices, and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Singapore and licensed by the MAS, with offices in Dubai as well. Farro Capital has achieved more than US$1.5 billion in assets under management since our launch at the end of 2022. Our reach extends across 12 markets, across four continents, serving clients with the highest level of expertise and service.

Farro Capital currently holds a Fund Management (Capital Markets Services) license with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Advice should be sought from an independent financial adviser regarding the suitability of the funds before purchasing any shares in the funds. If you decide not to seek advice from an independent financial adviser, you should consider carefully whether the funds are suitable for you. You should read the relevant offering materials carefully before making any investment decision.