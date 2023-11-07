DUBAI – The Fairmont Dubai, an iconic landmark on Sheikh Zayed Road, attributes its current and future success to the commitment and dedication of its industrious team. Following a recent rejuvenation, Fairmont Dubai SZR is happy to announce the appointment of Joe Nassoura as General Manager, responsible for overseeing the comprehensive development and representation of the property’s daily operations.

Expressing his excitement about the appointment, Nassoura states, "After previously being a part of the Fairmont Dubai family, I'm thrilled to return as General Manager of the newly renovated property. With my dedicated team, our goal is to provide engaging and welcoming service, curate unforgettable experiences, and offer guests the luxury of being yourself. At Fairmont Dubai, our commitment is to turn every moment into cherished memories while embracing the distinct 'Fairmont feeling'”

Joe Nassoura, a seasoned hospitality enthusiast, is an ideal fit amongst the group's accomplished professionals. With over two decades of international experience in renowned hotel chains such as the Ritz Carlton, and Sofitel Dubai, Nassoura has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and achievements.

Prior to his tenure at The Fairmont Dubai, Nassoura held the position of Director of Operations at Sofitel Dubai - The Obelisk, where he led the successful pre-opening phase, oversaw daily operations, and managed events. Armed with his impressive track record and expertise, the newly appointed General Manager is exceptionally well-prepared to spearhead the brand's operations and strategic initiatives.

Established in 2002, Fairmont Dubai recently underwent a remarkable renovation, and now, with the guidance of Joe Nassoura, it is poised to embrace a fresh perspective. Committed to a comprehensive repositioning strategy centered around the concepts of " the luxury of being yourself" and the "New Fairmont Feeling" the property boasts a diverse array of acclaimed dining choices, state-of-the-art facilities, all set against the iconic backdrop of Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road

Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road stands as an iconic masterpiece in the heart of Dubai, amidst the vibrance of The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and the mesmerizing Dubai Fountains. The hotel offers unparalleled convenience to the world's largest shopping center and the tallest man-made structure in the world. With direct connectivity to the metro system, guaranteeing hassle-free citywide transportation, and a covered, air-conditioned bridge linking it to the Dubai World Trade Centre's convention and exhibition areas, Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road offers effortless access to vital corporate hubs. This 34-story architectural marvel is a celebration of Arabian heritage, modeled after the elegant wind towers (barajeel). Within its walls, Fairmont Dubai boasts 394 meticulously designed guestrooms and suites, each a sanctuary of comfort and luxury providing unique views overlooking the Museum of Future and Dubai Frame. Fairmont Dubai offers a spa, covering 40,000 square feet of leisure facilities featuring a Health Club and two rooftop swimming pools, alongside 8 contemporary dining outlets, serving a diverse selection of authentic international cuisines. The hotel’s meeting venues include flexible rooms with dedicated boardrooms, designed to host executive meetings for 4 people or a professional conference for up to 200 people. With a focus on creating unforgettable experiences, delivering what is proudly called the 'New Fairmont Feeling' to every guest, Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road takes pride in fostering a sense of belonging and emotional connection.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

fairmont.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

For more information or reservations, please visit fairmont.com.

