The Residence Inn by Marriott Kuwait's Hotel Operations Manager, Ayoub El Hani Chahir, has been awarded the 2023 Marriott Select Brands Hotel Operations Manager of the Year award. As a result of Ayoub's exceptional leadership and innovative approach, the hotel's operations have been profoundly transformed over the past two years. His leadership has improved guest satisfaction and team morale significantly, propelling the hotel to new heights. The award was presented to Ayoub by David Marriott, Chairman Marriott Int. and Tony Capuano, CEO Marriott Int. at the Global Awards ceremony in Bethesda, Maryland.

Through his ability to inspire and lead his team, he has not only elevated their performance but also ensured that every guest experiences a warm and welcoming atmosphere from the moment they arrive. His dedication to team development has been exemplary, with over 80% of associates participating in essential training programs, resulting in a highly skilled and motivated workforce.

In stellar recognition of all the achievements, Ayoub Chahir was promoted to Director of Operations. Andreas Wissdorf, the Multi-Property General Manager who oversees the Residence Inn and four other Marriott properties in Kuwait, affirmed Ayoub’s well-deserved recognition by praising his outstanding contribution to the hotel's success. "Ayoub’s leadership, alongside the support from the Marriott Cluster team has been instrumental in driving the hotel to achieve significant milestones," Andreas said. "His clear vision and dedication to both his team and our guests have helped make the Residence Inn Kuwait a standout among long-stay hotels."

About Residence Inn by Marriott Kuwait City

The Residence Inn by Marriott Kuwait is a premier choice for both long and short-term travelers. The hotel offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and the iconic Kuwait Towers, as well as a wide range of amenities to ensure comfort and convenience. Guests can enjoy spacious suites, a fully equipped kitchen, and a fitness center. The hotel also features Blendz Restaurant, which has been honored with the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award in 2024. The hotel's attentive staff provides amazing service, making every stay a memorable one, whether you are here on business or for leisure.

About Residence Inn by Marriott

Residence Inn is a pioneer in the extended-stay hotel segment, being the first to serve the needs of business travelers seeking apartment-style accommodations for longer stays. Opening its doors to guests in 1975, the brand quickly assumed a leadership role, spearheading design and service standards for this lodging segment. Residence Inn's brand mission is to help business travelers thrive on long stays. Combining style and functionality, its suites are spacious, allowing travelers the ability to work and relax, and maintain balance while on the road. Featuring fully functional kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas in every unit, Residence Inn offers guests flexibility and options that fit their routine. Personalized service and attention to detail help guests feel welcomed and appreciated. Amenities such as connectivity to home and office, health and fitness options, comfortable public areas in which to socialize or relax make Residence Inn the ideal choice for both business and leisure guests.