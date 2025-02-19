Welcomes H.E. Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan as Chairman

ES Sport Executive team (left to right): Alan Holt, Group Managing; H.E. Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman; and Paul McSorley, Group Financial Director

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ES Sport, the leading sports tourism agency in the GCC, announces its new identity with the appointment of H.E. Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan as its chairman, to help drive sports tourism to the UAE.

Previously known as Expat Sport, the new name ES Sport, which stands for Experiences & Sponsorship in Sport, reflects the company’s fast-growing, broader audience beyond expatriates and more premium hospitality offerings focused on inbound and outbound sports tourism experiences. In line with the rebrand, the company has expanded its operations to Abu Dhabi with a new office and introduced new services including sponsorships, brand partnerships, and proprietary flagship events across the UAE.

Appointment of New Chairman

ES Sport has expanded its Executive Team, welcoming H.E. Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan to lead the agency with a fresh perspective and strategic direction, leveraging his Emirati perspective and a deeper understanding of the Abu Dhabi market. Under his leadership, ES Sport is poised to help advance the UAE agenda further, in line with the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 and National Sports Strategy 2031.

H.E. Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman of ES Sport, said: “Sport is a powerful tool that enriches society, fostering healthier, more cohesive, and vibrant communities. At ES Sport, we are committed to supporting the UAE's national agenda by driving cultural and economic growth through sports tourism. Proud of our identity, we will integrate Emirati culture and heritage into our premium offerings to further enhance visitor experiences. Through global events and local initiatives, we aim to boost the UAE’s sports tourism ecosystem by attracting overseas visitors, creating job opportunities, and fostering partnerships - solidifying Abu Dhabi's position as an Ideal destination for international sporting events and experiences. We envision ES Sport to be recognised as the GCC’s leading premium sporting experience and sponsorship agency that contributes to a thriving and dynamic future for the region.”

ES Sport is an official reseller of Ethara, an entertainment provider managing Abu Dhabi’s sporting events organised by DCT Abu Dhabi. By curating premium packages that integrate ticketing, hospitality, accommodation and unforgettable experiences, ES Sport promotes the UAE capital’s entertainment and sports offering to global markets, including the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, UFC Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, among others, to attract visitors from across the globe. The agency also supports the UAE’s efforts to showcase its world-class venues, exceptional hospitality, and cultural heritage, highlighting the country as a premier destination for international sporting events.

Sports tourism is one of the biggest growing trends in the travel industry – a potential to drive economic and cultural development in the region. According to the American Express Middle East 2024 report, this is driven by travellers seeking collective, memorable experiences. The sporting landscape has evolved rapidly across the Gulf region and ES Sport aspires to generate opportunities that benefit local businesses, stimulate tourism, and drive sustainable economic growth.

Regional sports tourism expert Alan Holt, Group Managing Director of ES Sport, said: “With our new identity, we remain committed to delivering unforgettable sporting experiences and sponsorship opportunities that inspire, connect, and entertain. We mark the start of an exciting new chapter with our partners—tourism boards, rights holders, and corporate brands—that our tailored experiences will continue to exceed expectations while reinforcing our commitment to fostering economic growth and community engagement through sport. We are on a mission to connect the world through sport and dedicated to showcasing the UAE’s sporting moments to both local and international audiences. With an expanded portfolio that includes proprietary flagship events, we aim to highlight the exceptional infrastructure we have across the emirates, stimulate local economies, and attract international investment – all of which play a critical role in solidifying the UAE’s position as a global hub for sporting excellence.”

ES Sport (Experiences & Sponsorship in Sport) is the leading sports tourism agency in the GCC. Founded in 2009 as Expat Sport, the company provides memorable sport experiences for fans and businesses, with services extending to sports sponsorship, brand partnerships, tours, training camp logistics for schools, clubs and professional teams, across several sports. ES Sport also hosts proprietary flagship events to improve fitness, health, and well-being within the UAE community.